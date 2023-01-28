FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: find this huge college basketball Saturday boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on a college basketball boost using a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code. New users can get $150 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet.

Saturdays are perfect for betting on college hoops. There’s usually a loaded slate of good games, and this Saturday is no different.

College basketball best bet

Kansas-Kentucky

This weekend is the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, meaning teams from each conference will compete head-to-head. The best game of the day features two of the most dominant programs in college basketball history, the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky is struggling more than usual this season. They have talent, but they’re 14-6 and are struggling to maintain a high level of consistency.

The good news for them is they’re 11-1 at home. That’s not an easy building to play in.

Kansas, on the other hand, is the reigning national champion and is arguably even better than last season. Led by Player of the Year candidate Jalen Wilson, point guard Dajuan Harris Jr., and freshman standout Gradey Dick, Kansas is on track for another Final Four run.

The Jayhawks have struggled recently, though. They’ve lost three games in a row, but all three of those losses came to tough Big 12 opponents. Kentucky isn’t in that same tier.

Yes, the game is in Kentucky, a nice home-court advantage, but this is a game Kansas needs to get back on track. Look for them to make a statement.