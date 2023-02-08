FanDuel Sportsbook promo ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives NBA Wednesday boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on FanDuel Sportsbook’s No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000. Claim this boost ahead of the NBA’s loaded Wednesday slate!

Betting on NBA basketball is one of the best ways to add some intrigue to an already great viewing experience. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and use their No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000 for NBA Wednesday.

NBA Wednesday preview

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for Mavericks-Clippers

After the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers kick things off the ESPN action, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will take the court for the encore performance. There’s a nice betting spot in this late-night game.

The Mavericks have been one of the most interesting teams in the league this season. Led by the generational talent Luka Doncic, they have the ceiling to hang with any team.

However, his incredibly high usage rate (38.5) is cause for concern.

Dallas did their best to address that issue last weekend when they traded Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and picks to Brooklyn for Kyrie Irving. This is a home run swing for the Mavericks, who are doing everything in their power to capitalize on what they have with Doncic.

However, it’s always dangerous to bet on a team that just made major changes. It’s usually best to take a step back and evaluate the situation for a little while before putting your betting money on it.

The Clippers have been one of the more inconsistent teams all season long, dealing with a plethora of injuries to star players and role player alike.

But, they’ve started to play better recently. And in this nationally televised game, I’m expecting their top dogs to come with a point to prove.

Consider using FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet boost to back the Clippers.