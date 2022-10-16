Find the best betting promo codes from the top sportsbooks for NFL Week 6

Another NFL Sunday is here and Boston.com readers can take advantage of some great betting promos and offers from some of the world’s biggest sportsbooks.

NFL Week 6 preview

Take the Panthers to cover the spread against the Rams

I know what you’re thinking, why would I bet on *this* Panthers team? It’s an understandable concern considering they just fired their head coach and their starting quarterback is out.

But most sportsbooks have Carolina as a 10.5-point underdog against the Rams in LA and that is way too many points to give for this Rams team. Think about it as betting against the Rams more than supporting Carolina.

Los Angeles hardly resembles the team that won the Super Bowl a handful of months ago. The Rams’ offensive line has struggled, their defense has been fairly average and Cooper Kupp is basically their only offensive threat.

The Panthers enter this game with P.J. Walker starting at QB for the injured Baker Mayfield. That shouldn’t be much of a drop-off with how badly Mayfield was playing before his ankle injury. Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson should also help Walker guide the Carolina offense.

Despite their flaws, the Rams are better than the Panthers, but they probably aren’t 11 points better. Go with Carolina to cover the spread.