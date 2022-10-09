Find best promo codes for NFL Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season is officially upon us! Boston.com readers can see what kind of awesome betting promos and offers are available to them this Sunday. Click the buttons below to see what the sportsbooks are offering.

NFL Week 5 Preview

Take the over for Steelers-Bills

The Bills host the Steelers this afternoon in a game that has some unknowns. Will the Bill’s offense regain its rhythm after two so-so weeks? What will Kenny Pickett look like in his first start?

I think Buffalo gets back to form on offense against Pittsburgh. The Bills’ last two games were harsh road environments in Miami and Baltimore, so returning home should help get things resettled.

There is still a ton of uncertainty around Pickett. He threw for 120 yards and three interceptions and ran for two scores in his relief appearance last Sunday for the Steelers. He appears capable of moving an offense down the field, even if the mistakes inevitably come.

With all that said, taking the over of 46.5 points is the play here. Buffalo has a ton of offensive firepower and teams still don’t have much film on Pickett, so he could look better in Week 5. Even if Pickett can’t guide Pittsburgh to many points, the Bills’ offense could easily make up the slack and light up the scoreboard.