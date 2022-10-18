Get NBA League Pass subscription with this promo from FanDuel

Boston.com readers can claim an incredible bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook that gives new users a $150 bonus + 3 months of free NBA League Pass after a $5 bet.

NBA Opening Night preview

Use FanDuel’s bonus to bet on Lakers-Warriors tonight

The defending NBA champions start the season tonight at home against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Golden State Warriors as seven-point favorites. While I think the Warriors will ultimately get the victory, the Lakers could easily cover that spread.

Los Angeles was unimpressive last season but it will have a healthy James and Anthony Davis (at least for tonight) and one would expect them to be at their best on opening night with a new coach.

Injuries and internal dysfunction limited the Lakers last season, and while those issues may come up later on this year, LA should be fully focused and healthy in game one. If the Warriors do win, expect it to be a fairly close game.