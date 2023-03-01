Golden Nugget bonus code: big boost for sports, casino bets

Boston.com users have access to tremendous earnings with a Golden Nugget Sportsbook bonus code. Bettors can get bet credits up to $250 on their first wager.

Players need to ensure they wager on a market of -200 odds or less. The bet credits will expire if not used in 14 days. Bettors must opt into the offer before placing their wager.

There isn’t a bonus code necessary. Bettors need to opt-in and place a bet on a market of -200 odds or less to access bet credits matching their original stake up to $250.

March sports betting events

NBA Wednesday 3/1 College Basketball Saturday 3/4 English Premier League 3/5 NCAAM West Coast Conference Semifinals 3/6 Champions League Knockout Stage 3/6-7 NCAAM Conference Tournament Saturday 3/11 NBA Wednesday 3/15 NCAAM Tournament First and Second Round 3/16-19 NHL Tuesday 3/20 NBA Wednesday 3/21 NCAAM Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight 3/23-26

Which states offer Golden Nugget?

Golden Nugget has long been an online casino operator, but it forayed into the sports betting market in 2018. As of February 2023, they have a sportsbook in four states.

Check out which US states offer Golden Nugget Sportsbook.

Golden Nugget Arizona

Sportsbook ✔️ Casino ✔️

Golden Nugget Sportsbook launched in Arizona early in 2022. The sportsbook doesn’t offer a retail location, but it does have a partnership with the Hualapai Tribe.

Golden Nugget operators in conjunction with Arizona law, as they don’t allow bettors to wager on collegiate player props.

Golden Nugget Michigan

Sportsbook ✔️ Casino ✔️

Michigan launched online sports betting on January 22, 2021. Golden Nugget wouldn’t be left behind, starting their sportsbook the same day.

Golden Sportsbook partners with Ojibwa Casino in Marquette and Baraga. Like Arizona, Michigan doesn’t allow you to bet on college prop bets.

Golden Nugget New Jersey

Sportsbook ✔️ Casino ✔️

New Jersey led the charge to legalize online sports betting in the United States. They launched many sportsbooks in 2018, including Golden Nugget.

Bettors can access the sportsbook online and through the mobile app. They can visit the Golden Nugget AC to make wagers in person. Bettors should note that it’s illegal to wager on New Jersey college teams or collegiate games in the state.

Golden Nugget West Virginia

Sportsbook ✔️ Casino ✔️

The Golden Nugget reached a deal with The Greenbrier Casino in 2020 to operate in West Virginia. The Mountain State allows the sportsbook under the West Virginia Lottery.

West Virginia prevents players from betting on college player props.

Which states could legalize Golden Nugget?

Golden Nugget is still relatively new to the online sports betting world, but we could see them expand in the future. Check out which states could offer Golden Nugget Sportsbook.

Pennsylvania – PA is one of two states that allows for online gambling but doesn’t feature Golden Nugget. That could be the difference, as Golden Nugget doesn’t exclusively offer a sportsbook.

Lousiana – Golden Nugget has five retail locations, with Lousiana offering a spot in Lake Charles. It shouldn’t be a surprise if they offer an online version.

Mississippi – Like Louisiana, Mississippi has a Golden Nugget retail location in Biloxi. The state has yet to legalize online sports betting, but Golden Nugget could be a top sportsbook when they do.

Golden Nugget app review

Download size Varies by state Mobile live streaming No App-only offers No iOS available Yes App store rating Varies by state Android available Yes Google Play Store rating Varies by state

Golden Nugget doesn’t offer one standard app for everyone. The Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia app appears as Golden Nugget (State) Online Casino. The Arizona app reads as Golden Nugget AZ Sportsbook.

The Golden Nugget app features daily odds boosts, live betting, and betting options for major sports.

Golden Nugget FAQs

Is there a bonus code for Golden Nugget?

Golden Nugget doesn’t require a bonus code to access their signup boost. Bettors must register for an account at Golden Nugget Sportsbook and opt into the boost to access the $250 bet credits.

How does the Golden Nugget bonus work?

New customers must opt into the offer before placing a bet on a market of -200 odds or less.

From there, Golden Nugget will match your bet of up to $250. If you wager $50, Golden Nugget will give you $50 in bet credits. The bet credits expire after 14 days.

Is Golden Nugget Sportsbook legit?

Yes, Golden Nugget Sportsbook is safe to use. Each state has its own licensing and regulations to ensure the sportsbooks are held to a high standard.

Bettors should feel comfortable wagering their money at Golden Nugget Sportsbook in a legal state.

Golden Nugget Casino bonus code

Golden Nugget has evolved into a sportsbook, but the heart of its platform has always been its casino. The online casino offers a variety of games, including Blackjack and Roulette.

Players don’t need to stray far from the sportsbook to find the Golden Nugget Casino. Users can click Casino Games at the top of the screen to access the games.

Bettors should use the Golden Nugget bonus code when signing up for the online casino.

Golden Nugget Casino promo 100% Deposit up to $1,000 + 200 Free Spins Golden Nugget promo T&C New players only. Must be 21+. NJ, MI only. Minimum deposit of at least $30 required. Full T&C Apply.

What comes with the Golden Nugget Casino bonus code?

The Golden Nugget Casino bonus is unique from other offers because they give players two perks. The player receives a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 and 200 spin credits.

Golden Nugget Casino matches your initial deposit dollar for dollar up to $1,000. It’s an excellent way to start with a large bankroll.

New customers need to claim the offer from My Bonuses to access the spin credits. Players must deposit at least $30 to earn 200 spin credits on the 88 Fortunes Megaways slot game.

It’s not often you’ll see a promotion that gives multiple benefits. Don’t miss this opportunity from Golden Nugget Casino!

Golden Nugget Casino games

Slots

Slots are the cream of the crop at Golden Nugget Casino. The online casino offers nearly 600 titles, which is far and away more than any other casino game on its platform.

The slot titles offer demo play, so you have the chance to practice before wagering real money. Almighty Buffalo Megaways and Santa’s Winning Wishlist are the top-rated slot titles.

Table Games

Golden Nugget Casino offers 50 table games, with Blackjack and Roulette being its most popular titles. There are fewer variations of Texas Hold’Em, Baccarat, and Video Poker.

The table games would benefit from a greater variation of titles outside of Blackjack and Roulette.

Live Dealer

The live dealer aspect of an online casino makes players feel like they’re at a retail location. Golden Nugget tries to replicate the atmosphere, offering 15 live dealer games.

Blackjack covers more than half of their options, with Roulette, Texas Hold’Em, Baccarat, and Three Card Poker offering options. Almost every live dealer game is available 24 hours a day.

Golden Nugget Casino review

Slots 5 Table Games 4 Live Dealer 4 New customer offer Yes App available Yes

Golden Nugget prides itself on its online casino. It could use some improvement, but the slots page is the highlight of their online platform.

The nearly 600 slot titles give players a large variety to choose from. Players can sort by Game Studio, Game Theme, Rating, and Max Payout. This allows users to hone in on their game of choice.

Golden Nugget has an extensive selection of Blackjack games, but they would benefit from a greater variety of other titles.

Players can take solace in knowing that Golden Nugget offers a simple layout with pictures of each game. Users can find their game of choice by using the search bar or sorting by section.

Learn more about the best online casinos

Golden Nugget Casino FAQs

What is the Golden Nugget Casino bonus code?

New customers don’t need a bonus code to access the Golden Nugget Casino welcome offer. The online casino will immediately match their deposit up to $1,000.

From there, users need to claim the offer and make a deposit of at least $30 for the 200 spin credits.

Which states offer the Golden Nugget Casino?

Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia offer the Golden Nugget Casino. Unfortunately, not every state has the welcome bonus.

Michigan and New Jersey are the only states with the $1,000 deposit match bonus + 200 spin credits.

Is Golden Nugget Casino safe?

Yes, Golden Nugget Casino is safe. They follow in the footsteps of their sportsbooks, with each state having its own set of regulations and rules.

A legal and licensed online casino should always make players feel safe with their money.