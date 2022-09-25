Greatest Promo Codes for Week 3 of NFL season

Boston.com readers can grab a variety of insanely good promo codes from various reputable sportsbooks. Keep reading for more information on promo codes and some betting ideas for NFL Week 3.

Greatest Promo Codes for NFL Week 3

1. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL is currently the best on the market. With this code, new users can get a risk-free first bet of up to $1,250. That’s an incredible way to get your sports betting life off to a safe and lucrative start.

Click the button below to claim your bonus:

2. BetMGM Sportsbook Exclusive Bonus

The BetMGM Sportsbook Exclusive bonus is another extremely fun way to get your bankroll going. If you sign up and register your account today, you’ll get a $50 cash bonus as well as a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, you’ll get refunded in betting credits. This is a can’t miss opportunity.

Click the button below to claim your bonus:

3. FanDuel Sportsbook No Sweat First Bet

If you’re looking for a new customer bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook’s No Sweat First Bet is one of the best out there. All you need to do is click on the button below to get registered and your first bet with FanDuel Sportsbook is risk free up to $1,000.

NFL Week 3 Preview

The NFL Week 3 slate is full of awesome games. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most interesting games:

Raiders @ Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET

Chiefs @ Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET

Bills @ Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET

Lions @ Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET

Packers @ Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams @ Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

NFL Week 3 Best Bets

If you’re looking to cash in on your new bonuses from Caesars, BetMGM, and FanDuel, here are some of my favorite bets for each respective sportsbook:

Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook offers a special odds boost on Terry McLaurin and A.J. Brown to each score a TD. This player prop parlay is boosted up to +600.

BetMGM

BetMGM Sportsbook offers an exclusive One Game Parlay requiring Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs to both score a TD and for the Bills to cover the spread (-5.5). This parlay has incredibly tasty +425 odds.

FanDuel

FanDuel offers an alternate -19.5 spread for the Chiefs against the Colts. If the Chiefs cover that alternate spread, your bet pays out +420.