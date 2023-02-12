Guide: How to bet on the Super Bowl

Boston.com readers can take advantage of multiple promo codes, boosts, and bonuses for betting on the Super Bowl. Here’s a look at all of those and more!

Top sports betting sites

How to bet on the Super Bowl

The first thing you need to do if you’re interested in betting on the biggest sporting event of the year is create an account with a sportsbook that legal and live in your state.

Learn more about the best sports betting sites

Once you’ve decided which sportsbook you want to sign up with (you can create accounts with multiple different sportsbooks), then it’s time to punch in your promo code to get your boosts and bonuses. After that, you can explore different things to bet on.

Top new-customer promo codes

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Promo code: BOSTONFULL

If you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and enter promo code BOSTONFULL, you can get a sweet bonus of up to $1,250 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Not a bad way to get started.

More information on betting with Caesars Sportsbook

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

Promo code: N/A (no promo code needed to claim boost)

FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the most generous new-customer offers on the market. Plus, you don’t need a promo code to use it! All you need to do is create an account and then you’re able to use your “No Sweat First Bet” up to $3,000. The Super Bowl is the perfect time to use this boost.

More information on betting with FanDuel Sportsbook

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook is my personal favorite sportsbook. It has an incredible app, quick payouts, and a nice selection of props for betting. If you sign up using promo code BOSMAXMGM, you can get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

More information on betting with BetMGM Sportsbook

Ways to bet on the Super Bowl

Moneyline

Just like every other football game, you can bet on either team’s moneyline for the Super Bowl. This simply means you’re betting on one team to win the game. It doesn’t matter how many points they win by.

For example, BetMGM Sportsbook has the Eagles at -125 on the moneyline and the Chiefs at +105. Pick which team you think will win the game and enjoy your winnings.

If I was betting on the moneyline, I would pick the Eagles. I think they’re a more dominant team in nearly every facet of the game, and they should come away with the trophy.

Spread

Betting on the spread is another option for the Super Bowl, just like any other football game. This simply means the team you bet on has to cover the amount of points listed. For this Super Bowl, the Chiefs are +1.5 on the spread, meaning if you bet on them to cover, you need them to either win the game or lose by less than 1.5 points. The Eagles are -1.5 on the spread, so if you pick them, you need Philly to win by more than 1.5 points.

I already mentioned I would choose the Eagles to win the game, and I think they can cover this small spread as well. If it got pushed above a field goal, I’d have to think differently.

Total points

Betting on the total points is a fun way to bet if you don’t want to pick a winner or guess the result. BetMGM Sportsbook has the total points set at 50.5. You can either bet the over or the under. This is very simple. If you pick the over, you need the teams to combine for more than 50.5 points and vice versa.

I like the under for this game. In the biggest game of the year, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are long, slow drives.

Prop bets

If you just want to have some fun betting on the game, prop bets are my favorite way to do that. You can get in the weeds with hundreds of prop bets, ranging from first touchdown scorer, to MVP of the game, to who will win the coin toss.

Sprinkling some of your betting money on various prop bets is a great way to have some fun checkpoints during the game. One thing I like to do is have at least one prop bet per quarter. So to start, I’ll bet on the coin toss (heads!), then I’ll bet on first touchdown scorer, then I’ll bet on the total points for the second quarter, and so on.

Prop bets are pure fun. Take some time exploring your favorite sportsbook and all the prop bets they have available.