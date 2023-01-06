Provided by Vegas Insider logo

How to bet on college football: A comprehensive betting guide

Wondering how to bet on college football? We have you covered.

College football betting
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, right, celebrates with teammate tight end Cade Brock (44) after scoring a touchdown against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can cash in on boosts and bonuses with multiple sportsbooks using our exclusive promo codes to bet on college football. Here’s all the information you need.

BetMGM Sportsbook

With exclusive promo code BOSTONDM, you can get a deposit match up to $1,000 with BetMGM, one of the best sportsbooks in the world and bet on college football.

  • BetMGM Sportsbook is now live in Ohio. Learn more here.

FanDuel Sportsbook

Use FanDuel Sportsbook’s “No Sweat First Bet” up to $1,000 for an insurance bet, meaning if you lose, you’ll get your bets back in credits for future betting.

  • FanDuel Sportsbook is now live in Ohio, learn more here.

Caesars Sportsbook

With Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code BOSTONFULL, you can get an insurance bet up to $1,250. That’s one of the most lucrative new-customer offers on the market.

  • Caesars Sportsbook is now live in Ohio, learn more here.

Best sports betting sites

Rank Betting Site Bonus States Claim
1
BetMGM Logo
BOSMAXMGM50$50 Free + $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
  • New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.
  • New customers only. Must be 21+. Welcome offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
1
BetMGM Logo
BOSTONDMDeposit match up to $1,000
  • New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.
  • New customers only. Must be 21+. Welcome offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
2
Caesars Sportsbook Logo
BOSTONFULLFirst bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits®
  • AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NY, NJ, VA, TN, WV Only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
3
FanDuel Sportsbook logo
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet
  • AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
4
WynnBet
Second Chance Bet up to $500(Up to $100 in NY)
  • AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply
Get Bonus
5
SuperBook Sports
$1000First Bet Match
  • Offer available in AZ, CO, TN only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
6
SI Sportsbook Logo
$100In Free Bets
  • CO, VA only.
  • 21+; New Customers only. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
7
Golden Nugget Logo
$250In Free Bets
  • Offer available in NJ, MI only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
7
Borgata Sportsbook Logo
BOSMAXBONUS Get $100 In Free Bets when you bet $20
  • Available in NJ only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
9
SugarHouse Sportsbook Logo
$250 Deposit Match100% First Deposit Bonus
  • CT only.
  • New players only, 21+. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
10
DRF Sportsbook Logo
$400 No Fret BetWith Promo Code BC400NFB
  • IA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply.
Get Bonus

Best ways to bet on college football

Spread

Betting on the spread is one of the best ways to bet on college football. With teams of varying talent going head to head regularly, sometimes betting on the winner or loser of the game isn’t the best option. But when betting on the spread, it allows you to bet on heavy underdogs or heavy favorites and still feel comfortable.

For example, one team may be -6.5 on the spread. That means for your bet to cash, that team would need to win by seven points or more. Conversely, if a team is +6.5 on the spread, that means they either need to win or can lose by up to six points for your bet to cash.

Moneyline

This is the most simple way to bet on a game. If you’re betting on the moneyline, you’re simply betting on that team to win the game. For example, if a team is +200 on the moneyline, you would win $200 with a $100 bet.

Total points

Betting on the total points is fun way to get in on the betting action without having to pick a team to side with. The total points is exactly that — the total amount of points scored in a game. So, if the total points number is set at 44.5, that means you can either bet on the ‘over’ or the ‘under,’ meaning you’re betting on the teams to combine to score more or less than 44.5.

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.