How to bet on Mexico in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

All the information you need to bet as matches begin

Mexico soccer betting
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Confederations Cup against Russia. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Now that the coolest soccer tournament on the planet has officially kicked off, it’s time for soccer betting to get into full swing. If you’re looking to bet on Mexico, here’s all the information you need.

Mexico soccer overview

Roster construction

Mexico has 26 players on its roster for the big tournament: three goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders, and eight forwards. Here they are:

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota, Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera.

Defenders: Kevin Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesus Gallardo, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jorge Sanchez, Johan Vasquez, Kevin Alvarez.

Midfielders: Luis Chavez, Andres Guardado, Erick Gutierrez, Hector Herrera, Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Romo, Orbelin Pineda.

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Rogelio Funes Mori, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega.

Coach: Gerardo Martino.

Odds

Mexico is in Group C with Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Poland.

At most sportsbooks, Mexico has the second-best odds to win its FIFA World Cup group behind Argentina as the favorite. Poland is close behind Mexico for third place while Saudi Arabia is a heavy underdog.

After Saudi Arabia’s stunning victory over Argentina in the first group match, things got a little closer. Now, Mexico has a wide open door to win the group. All they have to do is seize the opportunity.

If you don’t feel confident in betting on Mexico to win the group, you can also get fairly good odds on them to qualify for the next phase, meaning they just have to finish in the top two of the group.

Schedule

Here is a look at the schedule for the group stage games for Mexico.

  • Mexico vs Poland: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. ET
  • Mexico vs Argentina: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2 pm. ET
  • Mexico vs Saudi Arabia: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m. ET

The next stage of the tournament starts on Saturday, Dec. 3.

