Provided by
How to bet on the NFL Playoffs: A comprehensive guide
Use these promo codes for boosts on the biggest NFL games of the year
Boston.com readers can take advantage of various promo codes across some of the biggest and best sportsbooks in the world for the NFL playoffs. Here’s everything you need to know.
Top 10 sports betting sites
- New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.
- New customers only. Must be 21+. Welcome offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply.
- AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NY, NJ, VA, TN, WV Only.
- New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
- AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Only.
- New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
- AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA only.
- 21+. New customers only. T&C apply
- Offer available in AZ, CO, TN only.
- New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
- CO, VA only.
- 21+; New Customers only. Full T&Cs apply.
- Offer available in NJ, MI only.
- New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
- Available in NJ only.
- New users only, 21 or older. Full T&C apply.
- CT only.
- New players only, 21+. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
- IA only.
- 21+. New customers only. T&C apply.
Top 3 sportsbook promo codes
1. BetMGM Sportsbook
- Promo code: BOSTONDM
- Promo code for Ohio: BOSMAXMGM
With BetMGM Sportsbook, if you’re located in Ohio, you can get an insurance bet up to $1,000 with promo code BOSTONOH. If you’re not located in Ohio, you can get an insurance bet up to $1,000 with promo code BOSMAXMGM. Those are two great offers.
- Learn more information about the BetMGM Promo Codes for January 2023.
2. FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best in the business and they have some incredible new-customer boosts. If you’re in Ohio, you can bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets. If your outside of Ohio, you can bet $5 and still get a generous $150 in bonus bets.
- Learn more about FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes.
3. Caesars Sportsbook
- Promo code: BOSTONFULL
- Promo code: BOSTON1BET
If you’re signing up with Caesars Sportsbook in Ohio, use promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500. If you’re not in Ohio, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.
- Learn more about Caesars Sportsbook promo codes.
Popular ways to bet on the NFL playoffs
Game outcomes
One of the top ways to bet on the NFL playoffs is to look at individual game outcomes. You can bet on the moneyline, the spread, exact score, or you can parlay a combination of those things. Game outcomes are a fan-favorite and a staple of sports betting. It’s simple and fun.
Players props
Players props are a great way to bet if you don’t want to bet on game outcomes. If you’re struggling to figure out where the value is for each team, you can find some value on individuals. For example, if you don’t know how to bet on the Titans game, maybe you want to bet on Derrick Henry’s total rushing yards.
Total points
Betting on total points is another good way to get involved in the betting action without having to pick a winner. You simply bet on whether you think the two teams will combined for more or less points than the number the odds makers set.
Futures
When it comes to the playoffs, futures are one of the coolest things to get involved in. You can bet on Super Bowl matchups and winners. Does it get any better than that?
Odds to win the Super Bowl
|BetMGM Sportsbook
|FanDuel Sportsbook
|Caesars Sportsbook
|Chiefs
|+325
|+330
|+340
|Bills
|+400
|+420
|+400
|Eagles
|+500
|+500
|+550
|49ers
|+500
|+500
|+450
|Bengals
|+750
|+750
|+800
|Cowboys
|+1400
|+1300
|+1300
|Chargers
|+2500
|+2100
|+2200
|Buccaneers
|+2500
|+2800
|+2800
|Vikings
|+3000
|+3000
|+3000
|Ravens
|+4000
|+3700
|+4000
|Jaguars
|+5000
|+4800
|+5000
|Dolphins
|+5000
|+6500
|+6000
|Giants
|+6600
|+5500
|+5000
|Seahawks
|+8000
|+8500
|+5000