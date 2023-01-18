Provided by Vegas Insider logo

How to bet on the NFL Playoffs: A comprehensive guide

NFL playoffs betting
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can take advantage of various promo codes across some of the biggest and best sportsbooks in the world for the NFL playoffs. Here’s everything you need to know.

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

  • Promo code: BOSTONDM
  • Promo code for Ohio: BOSMAXMGM

With BetMGM Sportsbook, if you’re located in Ohio, you can get an insurance bet up to $1,000 with promo code BOSTONOH. If you’re not located in Ohio, you can get an insurance bet up to $1,000 with promo code BOSMAXMGM. Those are two great offers.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best in the business and they have some incredible new-customer boosts. If you’re in Ohio, you can bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets. If your outside of Ohio, you can bet $5 and still get a generous $150 in bonus bets.

3. Caesars Sportsbook

  • Promo code: BOSTONFULL
  • Promo code: BOSTON1BET

    If you’re signing up with Caesars Sportsbook in Ohio, use promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500. If you’re not in Ohio, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

    Popular ways to bet on the NFL playoffs

    Game outcomes

    One of the top ways to bet on the NFL playoffs is to look at individual game outcomes. You can bet on the moneyline, the spread, exact score, or you can parlay a combination of those things. Game outcomes are a fan-favorite and a staple of sports betting. It’s simple and fun.

    Players props

    Players props are a great way to bet if you don’t want to bet on game outcomes. If you’re struggling to figure out where the value is for each team, you can find some value on individuals. For example, if you don’t know how to bet on the Titans game, maybe you want to bet on Derrick Henry’s total rushing yards.

    Total points

    Betting on total points is another good way to get involved in the betting action without having to pick a winner. You simply bet on whether you think the two teams will combined for more or less points than the number the odds makers set.

    Futures

    When it comes to the playoffs, futures are one of the coolest things to get involved in. You can bet on Super Bowl matchups and winners. Does it get any better than that?

    NFL playoffs
    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. – The Associated Press

    Odds to win the Super Bowl

    BetMGM SportsbookFanDuel SportsbookCaesars Sportsbook
    Chiefs+325+330+340
    Bills+400+420+400
    Eagles+500+500+550
    49ers+500+500+450
    Bengals+750+750+800
    Cowboys+1400+1300+1300
    Chargers+2500+2100+2200
    Buccaneers+2500+2800+2800
    Vikings+3000+3000+3000
    Ravens+4000+3700+4000
    Jaguars+5000+4800+5000
    Dolphins+5000+6500+6000
    Giants+6600+5500+5000
    Seahawks+8000+8500+5000
