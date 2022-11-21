How to bet on the US Men’s National Team as the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar

With the biggest soccer tournament in the world underway, fans and supporters of the US Men’s National Team can place responsible and lucrative bets in a variety of ways on a variety of sites. Here’s all the information you need to bet on US soccer.

USMNT overview

Roster construction

There are 26 players on the USMNT roster for the big tournament. They’re broken down into three goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards. Here they are:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner.

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman.

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan.

Forwards: Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright.

Coach: Gregg Berhalter.

Odds

The US team is in Group B along with England, IR Iran and Wales.

Across most major sportsbooks, the USMNT has the second-best odds to win their group. England is the overwhelming favorite, followed by the US, then Wales, then Iran. If you want to bet on the US to win the group, you can get them at roughly +400 odds depending on which sportsbook you prefer.

If you would like to bet on the US to qualify for the next stage, you can get them at roughly -135 odds, again, depending on which sportsbook you choose. To qualify, they need to finish in the top two of the group.

It is most likely that England and the US will both qualify, thus eliminating Wales and Iran.

If you want to get super bold, you can bet on the USMNT to win the whole tournament. Their odds vary, but the most popular number seems to be +10000 odds.

I wouldn’t recommend betting on that. They’re nowhere near the top teams in terms of talent and strategy.

Schedule

Here is a look at the schedule for the USMNT group phase games.

US vs Wales: Monday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m. ET

US vs England: Friday, Nov. 25, 2 pm. ET

US vs Iran: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m. ET

If the US qualifies for the next phase, the knockouts begin on Saturday, December 3 at 10 a.m. ET.

Top 10 sports betting sites