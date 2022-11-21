Provided by Vegas Insider logo

How to bet on the US Men’s National Team as the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar

All the information you need to bet on the USMNT

US soccer betting
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Chelsea and LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

With the biggest soccer tournament in the world underway, fans and supporters of the US Men’s National Team can place responsible and lucrative bets in a variety of ways on a variety of sites. Here’s all the information you need to bet on US soccer.

USMNT overview

Roster construction

There are 26 players on the USMNT roster for the big tournament. They’re broken down into three goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards. Here they are:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner.

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman.

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan.

Forwards: Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright.

Coach: Gregg Berhalter.

Odds

The US team is in Group B along with England, IR Iran and Wales.

Across most major sportsbooks, the USMNT has the second-best odds to win their group. England is the overwhelming favorite, followed by the US, then Wales, then Iran. If you want to bet on the US to win the group, you can get them at roughly +400 odds depending on which sportsbook you prefer.

If you would like to bet on the US to qualify for the next stage, you can get them at roughly -135 odds, again, depending on which sportsbook you choose. To qualify, they need to finish in the top two of the group.

It is most likely that England and the US will both qualify, thus eliminating Wales and Iran.

If you want to get super bold, you can bet on the USMNT to win the whole tournament. Their odds vary, but the most popular number seems to be +10000 odds.

I wouldn’t recommend betting on that. They’re nowhere near the top teams in terms of talent and strategy.

Schedule

Here is a look at the schedule for the USMNT group phase games.

  • US vs Wales: Monday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m. ET
  • US vs England: Friday, Nov. 25, 2 pm. ET
  • US vs Iran: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m. ET

If the US qualifies for the next phase, the knockouts begin on Saturday, December 3 at 10 a.m. ET.

Top 10 sports betting sites

Rank Betting Site Bonus States Claim
1
BetMGM Logo
BOSMAXMGM50$50 Free + $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
  • New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.
  • New customers only. Must be 21+. Welcome offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
2
Caesars Sportsbook Logo
BOSTONFULLFirst bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits®
  • AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NY, NJ, VA, TN, WV Only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
3
FanDuel Sportsbook logo
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet
  • AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
4
WynnBet
Second Chance Bet up to $500(Up to $100 in NY)
  • AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply
Get Bonus
5
SuperBook Sports
$1000First Bet Match
  • Offer available in AZ, CO, TN only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
6
SI Sportsbook Logo
$100In Free Bets
  • CO, VA only.
  • 21+; New Customers only. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
7
Golden Nugget Logo
$250In Free Bets
  • Offer available in NJ, MI only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
8
Borgata Sportsbook Logo
BOSMAXBONUS Get $100 In Free Bets when you bet $20
  • Available in NJ only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
9
SugarHouse Sportsbook Logo
$250 Deposit Match100% First Deposit Bonus
  • CT only.
  • New players only, 21+. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
10
DRF Sportsbook Logo
$400 No Fret BetWith Promo Code BC400NFB
  • IA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply.
Get Bonus
Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.