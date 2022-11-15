How to bet the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Comprehensive betting guide

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off on Nov. 20, it’s an exciting time for the sports betting world. It doesn’t get much better than betting on the biggest and best soccer tournament the globe has to offer. Here’s an in-depth betting guide with all the information and promo codes you need for lucrative boosts and bonuses.

The World Cup is soccer heaven. It’s the biggest and best soccer tournament in the world, and it only happens once every four years. The last winner was France in 2018, and the first winner was Uruguay dating all the way back to 1930.

Teams began trying to qualify for the 2022 tournament as early as 2019, and now, it’s finally here.

The tournament starts out in group play. There are eight groups, labeled Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H. Each group is made up of four countries. These groups were determined by a draw in the host country of Qatar on April 1, 2022.

Group play is done through a round-robin style of play, where each team will play the other teams in the group one time, totaling three matches per team. For example, Group A contains Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, and Senegal. In group play, each team will play each other one time, so Qatar will face Ecuador, Netherlands, and Senegal. Then, the top two teams in each group will move on to the next stage: the knockout phase.

The knockout phase is a simple, single-elimination style tournament starting with sixteen teams and eventually getting down to the championship game where a winner will be crowned.

Schedule

The tournament starts on Sunday, Nov. 20. Group play will continue through Friday, Dec. 2.

Then, the knockout phase begins. Here’s a deeper look at the schedule.

Phase Group stage Knockout stage begins (Round of 16) Quarter-finals Semi-finals Third place match Championship Start date November 20 December 3 December 9 December 13 December 17 December 18 End date December 2 December 6 December 10 December 14 December 17 December 18

PSG’s Lionel Messi kicks the ball in the warm-up prior to the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Paris Saint Germain at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. – The Associated Press

Popular ways to bet soccer

Win/Lose/Tie

In the group stage, games can end in a tie. That means there’s a third result you can bet on. Teams still have incentive to push for a win as hard as possible, because wins are rewarded with three points, while ties are only rewarded with one point.

A loss, obviously, is zero points. The two teams from each group with the most points after the round-robin games move on to the knockout stage.

Since there is a third result, that means the odds for a win are usually met with higher payouts.

For example, the first game is going to be Qatar vs Ecuador. On FanDuel Sportsbook, Qatar is +250 to win; Ecuador is +105 to win; the tie is listed at +210 odds.

Betting on ties is a fun way to approach a game between two level opponents. Once the knockout stage begins, ties aren’t an option, so bet on them while you can.

Correct score

Betting on the exact correct score is another fun way to approach a soccer game. It’s much easier than betting on the correct score in football, but still it’s incredibly tricky. That means the payouts are high.

Looking at that first game featuring Qatar and Ecuador again, FanDuel Sportsbook has some fun correct score bets. For example, if you think the game will end in a 0-0 draw, you can get that bet at +650 odds.

Total goals

Just like in other sports, you can bet on the total goals in a particular match. Depending on which sportsbook you bet at, there are different ways to do it.

Some sportsbooks will have a classic number set for the total goals and you can bet on the teams to combine for over or under that number.

Other sportsbooks, though, give you a fun way to do it. They’ll have odds set for each number starting with 0.5 and usually going all the way up to 3.5 and then will have corresponding odds for the number you pick.

Player props

Player props are a great way to add a second layer of interest when betting on soccer. You can bet on a player to score a goal, to record a brace (two goals), to get an assist, and much more.

Different sportsbooks have different versions of player props. Explore and find which ones are most interesting to you.

Futures

Futures bets on a tournament like this are super fun. Think you know which country will end up winning? Take a shot at betting on it.

For example, you can bet on Brazil to win the tournament at +450 odds. They’re the favorites.

You can also bet on smaller scale futures like the winners for each group. For example, England is the favorite to win Group B at -250 odds while the United States are +550 to win that same group.

Live betting

Live betting is a fun way to bet on soccer while you’re watching the games. For example, maybe one team gets a lucky goal early in the game, but the other team is controlling the possession and generating more opportunities in the offensive third of the pitch.

You could bet on the team that is losing to come back and win and will likely get good odds.

Arsenal’s goalkeeper Matt Turner celebrates a goal from his teammate Granit Xhaka against PSV during the Europa League soccer match between Arsenal and PSV at Emirates stadium in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. – The Associated Press

Odds breakdown

Each sportsbook will have their own set of odds, but they should be relatively similar. Here’s a look at the current odds for each team to win the championship at our top three sportsbooks.

Caesars FanDuel BetMGM Brazil +400 +450 +400 Argentina +550 +550 +500 France +600 +600 +600 England +800 +750 +800 Spain +800 +750 +800 Germany +1000 +1000 +1000 Belgium +1400 +2300 +1400 Netherlands +1400 +1200 +1400 Portugal +1400 +1500 +1400 Denmark +3000 +2400 +2800 Croatia +5000 +3800 +4000 Uruguay +5000 +3800 +5000 Serbia +6500 +9000 +10000 Switzerland +8000 +9000 +8000 Senegal +10000 +15000 +8000 Mexico +10000 +9000 +10000 USA +10000 +12000 +10000 Poland +10000 +15000 +10000 Wales +10000 +12000 +15000 Ghana +15000 +25000 +25000 Canada +15000 +25000 +25000 Ecuador +15000 +21000 +15000 Morocco +20000 +25000 +25000 Cameroon +25000 +25000 +25000 Japan +25000 +25000 +25000 Qatar +25000 +55000 +25000 South Korea +25000 +25000 +25000 Tunisia +30000 +55000 +40000 Australia +40000 +55000 +40000 Costa Rica +50000 +55000 +50000 Iran +50000 +55000 +50000 Saudi Arabia +50000 +55000 +50000

Is sports betting legal in my state?

In 2018, the United States Supreme Court ruled that states would get to decide on the legality of sports betting within their state lines. Now, more and more states have legalized sports betting, but it’s still a work in progress.

Here’s the current situation (an asterisk denotes that sports betting is legal, but only at retailers, not online):

LEGAL NOT LEGAL ACTIVE Alabama ✔️ Alaska ✔️ Arizona ✔️ ✔️ Arkansas ✔️ ✔️ California ✔️ Colorado ✔️ ✔️ Connecticut ✔️ ✔️ Delaware ✔️* ✔️ District of Columbia ✔️ ✔️ Florida ✔️ Georgia ✔️ Hawaii ✔️ Idaho ✔️ Illinois ✔️ ✔️ Indiana ✔️ ✔️ Iowa ✔️ ✔️ Kansas ✔️ ✔️ Kentucky ✔️ Louisiana ✔️ ✔️ Maine ✔️ Maryland ✔️ Massachusetts ✔️ Michigan ✔️ ✔️ Minnesota ✔️ Mississippi ✔️* ✔️ Missouri ✔️ Montana ✔️* ✔️ Nebraska ✔️ Nevada ✔️ ✔️ New Hampshire ✔️ ✔️ New Jersey ✔️ ✔️ New Mexico ✔️ New York ✔️ ✔️ North Carolina ✔️ North Dakota ✔️ Ohio ✔️ Oklahoma ✔️ Oregon ✔️ ✔️ Pennsylvania ✔️ ✔️ Rhode Island ✔️ ✔️ South Carolina ✔️ South Dakota ✔️ Tennessee ✔️ ✔️ Texas ✔️ Utah ✔️ Vermont ✔️ Virginia ✔️ ✔️ Washington ✔️ West Virginia ✔️ ✔️ Wisconsin ✔️ Wyoming ✔️ ✔️