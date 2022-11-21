Maryland sports betting: now live with amazing bonus offers

Now that online sports betting is officially legal and live in Maryland, bettors are ready to take action. Let’s go through what you need to know along with some of the best sign up bonuses and offers.

Maryland sports betting current situation

Legal ✔️ Active ✔️

Sports betting is now officially legal and active in the state of Maryland. Get started now.

Neighboring states with legal sports betting

Sports betting is legal and active in Maryland, but if you’re not located in Maryland, here are some neighboring areas with legal sports betting.

Sports betting sites in Maryland

With online sports betting now legal and live in Maryland, it’s time to look at some of the sports betting sites that will be available for bettors and how they rank according to us. Here are our top 2.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has been one of the longstanding gambling institutions in Las Vegas. Their online sportsbook does not disappoint, either. The designs of their website and app are top tier. Not only are they easy to use, but they’re fun to use. Caesars makes betting an enjoyable experience for the users.

Plus, with their new Maryland pre-launch offer, if users sign up now, they can get $100 free on launch day.

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel got its start with daily fantasy sports, but they’ve quickly become one of the top players in the sports betting market. They have incredible bonuses, a nice layout, international sports, and same game parlays.

New users that sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can get a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. That’s an incredible deal.

Top Maryland sports teams to bet on

If you’re getting into Maryland sports betting, that means you’re probably looking for some teams to bet on. Here’s a look at what Maryland sports teams have to offer.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the most fun teams in the NFL. Led by dynamic QB Lamar Jackson, they have a potent offense that’s incredible fun to watch and bet on.

The Ravens are having a nice 2022 season and are poised for a playoff run. Can they hit their ceiling? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles have had a few down seasons in a row, but they found success in 2022 behind young catcher Adley Rutschman. Now, they’re setting themselves up to be one of the teams of the future.

In the 2023 season, the Orioles will be one of the most fun smaller market teams to bet on. They’ll be ready to rock and roll at the beginning of the season, and they should wind up with a lot of wins.

Maryland Terrapins

The University of Maryland has some awesome sports programs located in wonderful College Park. Whether it’s football, basketball or any other one of the 19 sports they offer, betting on the Terps is a fun way to bet in Maryland.