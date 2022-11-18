Maryland sports betting: Sweet pre-launch offer from Caesars Sportsbook

Now that online sports betting is officially legal in Maryland, bettors are just waiting for the launch date. As of right now, all we know is that it should be sometime in late November.

Maryland sports betting current situation

Legal ✔️ Active X

Sports betting is now officially legal in the state of Maryland but it hasn’t gone live yet. It is expected to go live in late November 2022.

Neighboring states with legal sports betting

While sports betting is legal in Maryland, it isn’t yet active. That won’t come until late November 2022. For the time being, here are some neighboring areas with legal sports betting that bettors can visit.

Likely sports betting sites in Maryland

With online sports betting now legal in Maryland and soon to go live, it’s time to look at some of the likely sports betting sites that will be available for bettors and how they rank according to us.

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

2. Caesars Sportsbook

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the biggest and best sportsbooks in the country. They offer one of the most lucrative signup bonuses, a risk-free bet up to $1,000, and that’s just the way to get started.

Their sportsbook is extremely user friendly with an intuitive design. It’s easy to find your favorite betting opportunities and to place those bets. Depositing and withdrawing is easy as well. To put it simply, you can’t go wrong playing with BetMGM Sportsbook.

App ✔️ Signup bonus ✔️ Live betting ✔️ Reliable ✔️

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has been one of the longstanding gambling institutions in Las Vegas. Their online sportsbook does not disappoint, either. The designs of their website and app are top tier. Not only are they easy to use, but they’re fun to use. Caesars makes betting an enjoyable experience for the users.

Plus, with their new Maryland pre-launch offer, if users sign up now, they can get $100 free on launch day.

App ✔️ Signup bonus ✔️ Live betting ✔️ Reliable ✔️

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel got its start with daily fantasy sports, but they’ve quickly become one of the top players in the sports betting market. They have incredible bonuses, a nice layout, international sports, and same game parlays.

New users that sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can get a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. That’s an incredible deal.

App ✔️ Signup bonus ✔️ Live betting ✔️ Reliable ✔️

Top Maryland sports teams to bet on

If you’re getting into Maryland sports betting, that means you’re probably looking for some teams to bet on. Here’s a look at what Maryland sports teams have to offer.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the most fun teams in the NFL. Led by dynamic QB Lamar Jackson, they have a potent offense that’s incredible fun to watch and bet on.

The Ravens are having a nice 2022 season and are poised for a playoff run. Can they hit their ceiling? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles have had a few down seasons in a row, but they found success in 2022 behind young catcher Adley Rutschman. Now, they’re setting themselves up to be one of the teams of the future.

In the 2023 season, the Orioles will be one of the most fun small market teams to bet on. They’ll be ready to rock and roll at the beginning of the season, and they should wind up with a lot of wins.

Maryland Terrapins

The University of Maryland has some awesome sports programs located in wonderful College Park. Whether it’s football, basketball, or any other one of the 19 sports they offer, betting on the Terps is a fun way to bet in Maryland.