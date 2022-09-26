Early college football bets, predictions: Duke-Virginia offers an opportunity

While you may be recovering from this past Saturday’s slate, you’ll need to have a short memory and refocus as it’s time to place your bets for this week’s matchups. So let’s dive into a game that you should bet on sooner rather than later.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils

Last week we saw each of these teams in tightly contested matchups with upstart programs. The Cavaliers covered as 9.5 underdogs in a 22-20 loss to Syracuse. The Blue Devils just missed covering as seven-point underdogs to Kansas. While their most recent results and the opening line have them as fairly even, it is clear which team should be favored in thier upcoming matchup.

Despite having senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong at the helm, we have seen a drastic drop-off in Virginia’s offensive production. Armstrong had a phenomenal 2021 season as he threw for 4,449 yards and had a 31 to 10 touchdown to interception ratio. Although, his success has not carried over into this season thus far.

Virginia comes in averaging just 13 points per game and only 4.7 yards per play. Those two numbers rank 123rd and 101st, respectively. It has primarily been due to Armstrong’s regression from last season. His completion percentage has dropped 13 percent, and he has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns through four games. In addition to his struggles, his offensive line has not helped much either, as they’ve allowed 12 sacks already this season.

The Blue Devils are not a get-right spot for Armstrong and the Cavaliers either, as they enter ranked third in defensive havoc and 61st in pass play success rate. On top of that, Duke has also done a great job of shutting down the run game as they are allowing opponents to rush for just 3.4 yards per carry and rank 11th in rush play explosiveness allowed.

On the other side of the ball, the Cavaliers’ defense will be overwhelmed as they have multiple weapons to try and contain. It all starts with quarterback Riley Leonard for the Blue Devils. The sophomore has proven to be a threat both through the air and on the ground. He’s completed 71 percent of his passes and is averaging 10.3 yards per completion. On the ground, he is the team’s third-leading rusher averaging 6.3 yards per carry. However, he’s not the only threat on the ground as the Blue Devils have a running back tandem that has been tearing up. Jordan Waters and Jaylen Colman have split the workload in the backfield but combined to average 5.6 yards per carry.

To their credit, the Cavaliers have done an excellent job stopping the runs this season, but the Blue Devils’ rushing attack is dynamic. If they can establish it early, the passing game will open up for Leonard, which is where Virginia has been susceptible.

This line opened up at -1.5, but we have seen Duke already bet up to -2.5 point favorites. So I would recommend playing them up to -3.