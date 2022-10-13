Best betting promo codes for kicking off your Thursday Night Football matchup

Boston.com readers can claim incredible betting promos and offers available to them ahead of Thursday’s Bears-Commanders game in Chicago.

Click on the buttons below for the details of each promo and scroll down for a best bet idea.

There are certainly some enticing deals from the sportsbooks. The best part is new users can make bets without worrying about money leaving their bank account. Sounds like a good way to get started.

Take the first half under for Bears-Commanders

Another week, another matchup between offensively challenged teams on Thursday Night Football.

FanDuel has the first half over/under set at 19.5 points, so the move here is to take the under considering the level of quarterback play in this game.

Justin Fields and Carson Wentz have already combined to throw 10 interceptions so far this season, and as a result the Bears and Commanders have really struggled offensively. Both teams rank in the bottom seven in the league in points per game, with Washington averaging 18 points and Chicago at 17.2.

This game will also take place on the patchy grass at Soldier Field and that could add to the sloppiness factor. Keep it simple and take the first-half under in Bears-Commanders.