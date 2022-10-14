BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: grab this sweet bonus for USC-Utah

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an incredible bonus with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. Click the button below to learn more about the offer and scroll down for a betting tip.

Utah-USC

Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and the No. 7 USC Trojans head up to Salt Lake City for a huge matchup against the No. 20 Utah Utes in a game that could light up the scoreboard.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the over/under for this game set at 63 points, and even thought that’s a high number, these teams are built to go over that.

No. 7 USC has reached 30 points in all but one game this season in large part because of Caleb Williams, who has already thrown for 14 touchdowns and run for three scores. Add in Jordan Addison and Mario Williams on the outside and Travis Dye out of the backfield, and it’s no wonder nobody has been able to stop the Trojans.

In past years, Utah has been a grind-it-out, defensive team, but this season its offense has led the way by scoring at least 32 points in each of its three conference games. Utes’ quarterback Cam Rising is a dual-threat weapon as well and has powered the offense with 13 touchdown passes, 248 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

These offenses can put up points with no trouble and since neither team has played great defense so far, grab the over and root for a shootout.