Ohio sports betting: BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH offers up a spectacular boost in Ohio
Ohio sports betting is live, so grab this great offer
Boston.com readers can take advantage of an amazing boost in Ohio with BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH for a no-risk bet up to $1,000 as Ohio sports betting launches.
NBA betting slate
Use BetMGM bonus for Celtics-Thunder
After an incredible second-half of the 2021-22 season that led to an NBA Finals appearance, the Boston Celtics have picked up right where they left off.
Jayson Tatum is playing like an MVP. Jaylen Brown is a great No. 2 option and the backcourt rotation is incredibly deep with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon.
The Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t quite championship contenders, but they’re a decent team in their own right. Star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a huge leap forward this season, positioning himself as an All-NBA candidate, a sure-fire All-Star and one of the frontrunners for Most Improved Player of the Year.
The Celtics are a better team, but this could easily be a trap game. It’s in Oklahoma City on a Tuesday.
Don’t be surprised if the Thunder get up for this one more than the Celtics do. Consider using your BetMGM bonus to back Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder to cover the spread.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER