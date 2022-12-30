Provided by
Ohio sports betting: Caesars promo code BOSTONTIX brings big pre-registration boost
Snag this promo code for a pre-registration boost in Ohio
Boston.com readers in Ohio can use Caesars promo code BOSTONTIX for a pre-registration boost for Ohio sports betting. All you have to do is sign up today and you’ll get $100 in bets on launch day.
- Learn more about Caesars Sportsbook promo codes.
- Learn more about the best sports betting sites.
- Learn more about the best sports betting apps.
There’s nothing better than getting a boost in your sports betting account before you even start betting. With Caesars promo code BOSTONTIX, you can sign up now and get a pre-registration boost of $100 in bets on launch day.
Don’t miss this opportunity!
Monday Night Football preview
Use Caesars pre-registration boost for first touchdown scorer
One of the cool things you can do with Caesars Sportsbook is bet on a first touchdown scorer. This is a fun way to cash in on a quick bet before the end of the game.
Then, if you win, you can use your winnings for some live bets mid-game.
Here are some odds for the first touchdown scorer in the Bills-Bengals game on Caesars Sportsbook:
- Joe Mixon: +460
- Ja’Marr Chase: +550
- Devin Singletary: +600
- Tee Higgins: +625
- Josh Allen: +850
- Tyler Boyd: +1100
For this game, I think the best value is with Josh Allen.
Allen is a guy who uses his size and speed to move the chains with his rushing attack. He’s capable of bursting a 30-yard run or playing with designed runs in and-goal opportunities.
He’s the most versatile athlete on this list, and getting him at +850 odds is nice value.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER