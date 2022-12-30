Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Ohio sports betting: Caesars promo code BOSTONTIX brings big pre-registration boost

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers in Ohio can use Caesars promo code BOSTONTIX for a pre-registration boost for Ohio sports betting. All you have to do is sign up today and you’ll get $100 in bets on launch day.

Monday Night Football preview

Use Caesars pre-registration boost for first touchdown scorer

One of the cool things you can do with Caesars Sportsbook is bet on a first touchdown scorer. This is a fun way to cash in on a quick bet before the end of the game.

Then, if you win, you can use your winnings for some live bets mid-game.

Here are some odds for the first touchdown scorer in the Bills-Bengals game on Caesars Sportsbook:

  • Joe Mixon: +460
  • Ja’Marr Chase: +550
  • Devin Singletary: +600
  • Tee Higgins: +625
  • Josh Allen: +850
  • Tyler Boyd: +1100

For this game, I think the best value is with Josh Allen.

Allen is a guy who uses his size and speed to move the chains with his rushing attack. He’s capable of bursting a 30-yard run or playing with designed runs in and-goal opportunities.

He’s the most versatile athlete on this list, and getting him at +850 odds is nice value.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

