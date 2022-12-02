Ohio sports betting: Comprehensive guide and current updates

Thanks to recent legislation being passed, the state of Ohio is legalizing and launching sports betting starting on Jan. 1, 2023. It’s almost time for sports betting in one of America’s most passionate sports states.

Once the New Year hits, take advantage of these promo codes below.

Ohio sports betting current situation

Legal X (will be legal on January 1, 2023) Active X (going live January 1, 2023)

Neighboring states with legal sports betting

If you can’t quite wait until Jan. 1 and you are located near Ohio, here are some surrounding states that have legal and live sports betting right now.

Likely sports betting sites in Ohio

With full online sports betting getting legalized in Ohio starting Jan. 1, it’s time to start looking at some of the sportsbooks we think will be prevalent when betting begins. Here are our top three:

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

2. Caesars Sportsbook

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook has been one of the biggest and best sportsbooks for years. It has a full online catalog of betting opportunities, a great new-customer risk-free bet, and a great design on their website and app. You can’t go wrong betting with BetMGM Sportsbook.

App ✔️ Signup bonus ✔️ Live betting ✔️ Reliable ✔️

Learn more information about the BetMGM Promo Codes.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has been a staple of the sports betting industry for as long as it has existed. It has everything you could want to bet on, a great design setup that’s easy and fun to navigate, and one of the most lucrative sign-up bonuses on the market.

App ✔️ Signup bonus ✔️ Live betting ✔️ Reliable ✔️

Learn more about Caesars Sportsbook promo codes.

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the coolest and most fun sportsbooks in the world. FanDuel had a unique come-up story, starting as a daily fantasy app, but it has developed into one of the cornerstones in the sports betting world. With its ‘No Sweat First Bet’ new-customer boost, it’s hard to beat.

App ✔️ Signup bonus ✔️ Live betting ✔️ Reliable ✔️

Learn more about FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) and linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. – AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Top Ohio sports teams to bet on

Ohio is home to tons of amazing sports teams and franchises with rich histories. If you’re betting on sports in Ohio, there’s no shortage of local teams to support.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have an interesting history as a franchise with not a lot of recent success. That’s putting it kindly. They’ve struggled to lock down franchise quarterbacks or head coaches that can take the team where they need to go.

With one of their most talented rosters of the last 20 years, the Browns are a super interesting team to bet on. At the end of the day, they’re still the Browns. Proceed with caution.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had tons of success in the last 10 years thanks to LeBron James, including an NBA Finals win in 2016. James has moved on from the Cavs, but the front office has done a nice job of building a contender once again, and they’re capitalizing on their talent this season.

The Cavs have young stars in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley and a dominant star scorer in Donovan Mitchell. Combine those guys with quality rotation players in Jarrett Allen, Cedi Osman, and Kevin Love and you have the makings of a great basketball team, plus a passionate fan base to boot.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians had a really nice 2022 season led by incredible third basemen Jose Ramirez. They won the AL Central Division and earned the No. 3 seed in the American League.

They had a nice run, beating the Rays 2-0 in the AL Wild Card Series and then almost upset the Yankees in the AL Division Series, ultimately losing in five games.

The future is bright for the Guardians, and they’re a super fun baseball team when it comes to betting.

Ohio State University

When it comes to college sports, not many schools are as dominant across the board as Ohio State. Their basketball team is solid, and their football team is consistently one of the best in the country.

Playing in the Big 10 means there’s always fun matchups with other legendary schools, so betting on Ohio State is never boring.