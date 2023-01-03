Ohio sports betting: FanDuel Sportsbook boosts bring the action with incredible offer

Boston.com readers can cash in on a huge boost in Ohio with FanDuel Sportsbook’s “Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets” offer.

NBA betting slate

Use FanDuel boost for Kings-Jazz

The Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz have both been League Pass darlings this season. They’re incredibly fun teams who have outperformed expectations.

The Jazz were expected to be a bottom team, but instead, thanks to the rapid rise of Lauri Markkanen and the growth of guys like Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley, they’re a serious threat to make the playoffs in the Western Conference.

The Kings were a team with question marks surrounding them heading into the season. How good would De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis be with a full offseason together? How good will rookie Keegan Murray be off the bat? How good will the support cast be?

The answers to all of those questions have been exceedingly positive. The Kings are officially a legitimate playoff team. This will be a big game for the Kings, as each game in the deep Western Conference matters. Consider backing the Kings here.

