Sports Illustrated Sportsbook promo code gets you big-time bonus bets

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can take advantage of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook’s new-customer bonus where you bet $20 and get $200 in bonus bets. Sign up now!

There’s nothing better than signing up with a new sportsbook and getting a new-customer bonus. With Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, you can get $200 in bonus bets after playing your first bet of $20. That’s a sensational deal, and one that allows you to keep playing after your initial bet — win or lose.

The best part about this promo? Even if your $20 bet wins, you still get the $200 in bonus bets. It’s not available only in the event of a loss. So go ahead, make your best bet, take your winnings and your $200 in bonus bets and keep playing.

January sports betting events

NFL Week 171/01
Rose Bowl 1/02
NBA Wednesday1/04
NFL Week 181/08
CFP National Championship1/09
NFL Playoffs Wild Card 1/14
NBA Wednesday1/18
NFL Playoffs Divisional Round1/21
English Premier League Sunday1/22
NBA Wednesday1/25
College Basketball Saturday1/28
NFL Conference Championships1/29

Which states have Sports Illustrated Sportsbook?

Colorado✔️
Michigan✔️
Virginia✔️

With sports betting becoming more widespread as each month goes on, it’s possible that Sports Illustrated Sportsbook will start to expand and become available in more states. But for now, if you’re located in Colorado, Michigan, or Virginia, the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook is a great sports betting option for you.

App and online betting

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook has a mobile app for both Apple and Android. The app is nice and user friendly, however, I much prefer the website if you are betting with a laptop or other bigger computer. If you’re on your phone, though, the app is perfectly serviceable.

