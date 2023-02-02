SuperBook Sportsbook promo code earns massive bonus funds

Boston.com users have access to a great new customer boost with SuperBook Sportsbook. SuperBook will match the bettor’s first deposit up to $1,000 in bonus funds. Bettors must make the bet on -200 or less odds within the same day of their deposit.

This is the perfect time to check out a new sportsbook because the NFL playoffs are in full swing. Bettors should flock to SuperBook Sportsbook to wager on the NFL as the Super Bowl inches closer.

How to bet on the NFL playoffs

Bettors don’t need a promo code to access this great offer. SuperBook will instantly match their deposit bonus to give bettors a greater chance to profit. That match bonus can give bettors up to $1,000 in bonus funds.

Sports betting events in February

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak 2/04 NHL All-Star Weekend 2/04-2/05 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum 2/05 NFL Pro Bowl 2/05 Super Bowl LVII 2/12 NBA All-Star Weekend 2/17-2/19 NHL Stadium Series 2/18 UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen 2/18 Daytona 500 2/19 UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann 2/25 Pala Casino 400 (NASCAR Cup Series) 2/26

Which states have legalized SuperBook Sportsbook?

SuperBook Sportsbook has been prevalent in Nevada since 1993, but it recently began to expand its footprint. SuperBook is available in seven states, but they are looking for future expansion.

SuperBook Sportsbook Arizona

SuperBook Sportsbook launched in Arizona in December 2021. Bettors are welcome to visit their online sportsbook, but that’s not the only way to use the sportsbook in Arizona.

Bettors can visit the Spirit Mountain Casino in Mohave Valley to wager in person. Unfortunately, there are limitations for prop bets on college sports.

SuperBook Sportsbook Colorado

Colorado became the first state to offer SuperBook Sportsbook after launching in October 2020. Lodge Casino in Black Hawk allows players to bet in person.

Like Arizona, Colorado places limitations surrounding collegiate prop bets.

SuperBook Sportsbook Iowa

The Hawkeye State is relatively new to SuperBook Sportsbook, launching in October 2022. Bettors can visit the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo to access the sportsbook.

Bettors could run into trouble with Iowa betting as they cannot deposit or withdraw with a credit card. They also can’t wager on collegiate prop bets.

SuperBook Sportsbook New Jersey

New Jersey has long been one of the biggest supporters of online sports betting. It was no surprise to see them quickly legalize SuperBook Sportsbook.

From there, they established a partnership with The Meadowlands. The only unfortunate aspect of betting in New Jersey is they don’t allow wagering on in-state college teams or college games happening in the state.

SuperBook Sportsbook Nevada

SuperBook Sportsbook in Nevada isn’t as accessible as in other states. For starters, there is no desktop version, and bettors can only access it via the mobile app. It will show up on the app store as Westgate Sports.

Bettors need to register their account in person at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino before wagering on the app.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, center, is congratulated by defenseman Kaedan Korczak, left, and left wing William Carrier after scoring a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Denver. – AP

SuperBook Sportsbook Ohio

Many Ohio bettors are beginning their betting journey after the state legalized online sports betting on January 1, 2023. SuperBook’s partnership with MLS team FC Cincinnati paved the way for an Ohio launch.

This is the perfect time for Ohio bettors to begin their betting experience. SuperBook offers an excellent signup bonus.

Comprehensive guide to Ohio sports betting

SuperBook Sportsbook Tennessee

Tennessee doesn’t require an online sportsbook to have a casino partner. Therefore, bettors in Tennessee have been free to place wagers since April 2022.

Like Iowa, Tennessee doesn’t allow bettors to deposit or withdraw with a credit card. Bettors will need to use a different payment method to access the signup bonus at SuperBook.

States that could legalize SuperBook Sportsbook soon

SuperBook Sportsbook has expressed interest in expanding its presence across the country. These three states could offer SuperBook in the near future.

Maryland – SuperBook Sportsbook announced a partnership with Oriole Park at Camden Yards in August 2022. SuperBook could be live for baseball season.

Virginia – VA has steadily added more sportsbooks since launching online and mobile sports betting in January 2021. There’s a good chance SuperBook joins that list in 2023.

West Virginia – The Mountain State has seven active online sportsbooks, but there’s room for as many as 15. SuperBook would help them reach that number.

SuperBook Sportsbook app review

Download Size Varies by state Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes App Store Rating Varies by state Android Available Yes, except in Nevada Google Play Store Rating Varies by state

SuperBook Sportsbook is unique from other sportsbook apps because they don’t offer one app for everyone. Instead, they split their apps by state. If you’re traveling to a different state, you’ll need to download a new app.

The app presents the same features bettors will find on the desktop version. They shouldn’t have an issue with the SuperBook boost.

SuperBook Sportsbook FAQs

Is there a promo code for new SuperBook customers?

Bettors don’t need to enter an actually code to access the signup bonus. Registering for an account at SuperBook Sportsbook will trigger the match deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

How does the SuperBook Sportsbook bonus work?

Players can access the SuperBook boost after signing up for the sportsbook. The bonus will be a match of their initial deposit.

For example, if the bettor deposits $100, they’ll receive $100 in bonus funds. The bettor must wager on -200 odds or less on the same day to access the bonus. The bonus funds expire after 14 days.

Is SuperBook Sportsbook safe?

Yes, SuperBook Sportsbook is safe. It operates under the Nevada Gaming Control Board, meaning it is held to a high standard.

The licensing and regulations behind SuperBook ensure that it is fair and safe for all players. Bettors need to ensure they are located in a state that has legalized the sportsbook.