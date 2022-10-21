Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on college football

Boston.com readers can use promo code BOSTONFULL to make a sweet insurance bet up to $1,250 on Caesars Sportsbook for tomorrow’s college football games.

Keep reading for a betting tip and click the button below for more information about the Caesars promo code and the offer.

College football preview

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Iowa-Ohio State

We’re getting into the thick of the college football season and one of the best teams in the country has a chance to stack another victory.

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes host the Iowa Hawkeyes tomorrow and Caesars Sportsbook has the Buckeyes as 29-point favorites. It’s a lot of points to give, but Ohio State is more than capable of covering.

The Buckeyes have been dominating their competition. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame, OSU has scored at least 45 points in each game since and has won every Big Ten game by at least 29 points. Heisman hopeful quarterback C.J. Stroud is putting up video game numbers with future NFL wide receivers, throwing for 1,737 yards, 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Iowa, on the other hand, has been absolutely putrid on offense. The Hawkeyes are averaging 14.7 points per game and have been held under 10 points three times already.

Even though Iowa’s defense is third in the country (allowing 9.8 points per game), the offense won’t be able to sustain drives and eventually the Hawkeyes’ vaunted defense will break against Ohio State’s supercharged offense.