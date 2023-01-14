Use FanDuel exclusive promo code for NFL Saturday playoffs boost

Boston.com readers in Ohio can get a sweet boost with FanDuel Sportsbook. All you have to do is bet $5 and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets. Even if you’re not in Ohio, if you’re looking to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you can get a similar boost where if you bet $5, you get $150 in bonus bets.

The NFL playoffs are here and that means it’s time for one of the best sports betting events in the world. If you’re located in Ohio, you can bet $5 with FanDuel Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets. If you’re located outside of Ohio, you can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets.

Saturday NFL playoffs preview

Use FanDuel boost for Chargers-Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers had an up and down season, but ended up putting together a nice record of 10-7. They have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert.

They have talented offensive weapons. And they have a talented defensive group.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, barely snuck into the playoffs after beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. Trevor Lawrence looks fine, but they’re shaky in big moments.

Even though the Chargers have a better record than the Jaguars, this game will be played in Jacksonville since the Jags won their division and the Chargers had to sneak in through the Wild Card.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chargers at -122 on the moneyline, and that feels like the right play. I don’t love the Chargers, and I certainly don’t expect them to win two games in a row, but the Jaguars are arguably the worst team that made the playoffs. The Chargers should be able to take care of business.