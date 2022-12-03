World Cup promo codes: find the best deals for the US vs. Netherlands matchup

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a variety of great promo codes at various sportsbooks ahead of the huge US vs. Netherlands matchup. Keep reading for more information.

If you’re looking to win some money, there’s no better way than using the promo codes above for betting on the big USA game.

FanDuel sportsbook offers a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. BetMGM Sportsbook offers a risk-free bet up to $1,000. And Caesars Sportsbook offers an insurance bet up to $1,250. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Here’s a look at a best bet idea.

USA vs. Netherlands preview

Use promo codes and boosts to back the USA

The United States Men’s National Team has had an eventful and overall positive World Cup. They pulled a draw with Wales and followed that up with an inspiring draw against England. Then, in a position where they needed to win to advance to the knockout stage, they got a huge goal from Captain America (Christian Pulisic) to give them a win over Iran.

Now, the US is set to play the Netherlands. Can they keep the momentum rolling?

Here are the odds for the US advancing on our top three sportsbooks:

FanDuel: +196

BetMGM: +155

Caesars: +175

Clearly, the Netherlands are favorites to qualify and move on, but this is definitely a winnable game for the US. Playing a full 90 against England and coming away with a draw proves the US can hang with anyone.

Tyler Adams is dominant in the midfield. Pulisic is great as a winger. And Matt Turner is solid in the net.

Use these promo codes to get some nice boosts for betting on the USA. It’s worth it to back the boys one more time.