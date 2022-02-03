Cocktail recipe: The Stowe Derby

SILO is a craft distillery located in Windsor, Vermont. SILO began in 2012 with a vision to use Vermont’s naturally rich bounty to provide wonderful handcrafted spirits for people looking for a high-quality local option. Their process is completely hands-on, starting with grain selection from Grembowicz Farm in North Clarendon, Vermont. Everything is done, start to finish, in their barn distillery using only Vermont-grown grains.

On February 13, nordic skiers will race their way down the Mount Mansfield Toll Road in the historic Stowe Derby — and SILO crafted this specialty cocktail just for the occasion.

Stowe Derby Cocktail recipe

2 ounces SILO Maple Whiskey

2 ounces sour mix

1 mint leaf

1 ounce ginger beer topper



Mix together and pour over ice.