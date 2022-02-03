Sponsored by
Cocktail recipe: The Stowe Derby
It’s the perfect cocktail to celebrate one of the oldest ski races in America.
SILO is a craft distillery located in Windsor, Vermont. SILO began in 2012 with a vision to use Vermont’s naturally rich bounty to provide wonderful handcrafted spirits for people looking for a high-quality local option. Their process is completely hands-on, starting with grain selection from Grembowicz Farm in North Clarendon, Vermont. Everything is done, start to finish, in their barn distillery using only Vermont-grown grains.
On February 13, nordic skiers will race their way down the Mount Mansfield Toll Road in the historic Stowe Derby — and SILO crafted this specialty cocktail just for the occasion.
Stowe Derby Cocktail recipe
2 ounces SILO Maple Whiskey
2 ounces sour mix
1 mint leaf
1 ounce ginger beer topper
Mix together and pour over ice.