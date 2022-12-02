Argentina vs. Australia prediction: our best bet for this FIFA World Cup match

Ahead of Saturday’s second round of 16 fixture, we’re here to provide our Argentina vs. Australia prediction.

Argentina qualified into the knockouts as the winners of Group C after capturing a 2-0 victory over Poland in the final group match to earn top honors. As for Australia, they pulled off a shock move out of Group D as runners-up, beating both Tunisia and Denmark.

As it stands, Argentina is a -500 favorite on the three-way moneyline while Australia is +1300 to pull off the upset in regular time. The draw is +575 while the total is set at 2.5 goals, juiced -140 to the over.

Argentina vs. Australia Best Bet

LEAN Argentina Team Total Over 2.5 Goals (+115), Bet at +125

For me, this sets up as a fantastic sell-high on an Australian defense that hasn’t faced a top attack in a few matches.

Sure, Australia’s defense held Tunisia and Denmark to a combined 0.77 expected goals on target (xGOT) along with one big scoring chance, but those attacks aren’t on the level of Argentina. Rather, I rate the Argentina attack closer to that of France’s, a side that absolutely obliterated this defense.

In their first group match, Australia’s defense surrendered four goals off 4.21 expected along with eight big scoring chances, per fotmob.com.

Further, in two World Cup qualifying fixtures against Japan, an attack I rate between those two groups, Australia’s defense proved once again lackluster. Across both games, the Socceroos allowed 1.98 expected goals per 90 minutes and never held the Blue Samurai under 1.6 expected goals in either match, per footystats.org.

On the flip-side, Argentina’s attack has appeared to round into form in their last match against Poland. In their final group stage match, Lionel Messi and company created 3.69 expected goals and six big scoring chances against Poland.

Further, despite losing their opening group match against Saudi Arabia, the Argentines created 2.26 expected goals and two big scoring chances against another defense that shows similarities to this Australian side.

Plus, this remains an Argentina side that is a positive regression candidate entering this match. Across all three group matches, manager Lionel Scaloni’s side has scored five goals against 6.51 expected goals on target and eight big scoring chances, again per fotmob.com.

Expect that to come against a poor Australia defense that is inexperienced against top sides. All that said, I need a better price to get involved, so back this market in the event it reaches +125 or better.