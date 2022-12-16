Argentina vs. France predictions: two prop bets for the FIFA World Cup championship

Before Argentina and France face off in Sunday’s final, we’re ready to share a few FIFA World Cup predictions for the match.

However, we’re not here to focus on the match outcome or the game total. Rather, I’ve analyzed the various prop markets available to bettors and identified two, one game prop and one player prop, that stand out.

Check out the best Sports Betting Mobile Applications

In fact, bettors can currently get plus-money on both selections, so let’s not waste any time. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Don’t miss the Best Sports Betting Sites for 2022

Check out the Best Mobile Casino Sites for 2022

Argentina vs. France Best Prop Bet No. 1

Both Teams to Score – Yes (+100)

Historically, finals tend to prove very defensive and low-scoring, but I believe there’s a path to goals in this match.

These teams actually met in the 2018 round of 16 with France eclipsing the Argentines 4-3. While I’ll be surprised if we have that exact scoreline again, I expect this match won’t be a drab, 0-0 showing.

First, I rate this match as a great sell-high opportunity on Argentina’s defense. Although manager Lionel Scaloni’s side is conceding only 0.43 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes this tournament, France is undoubtedly the best offense it will have faced across all seven matches.

Plus, France has posted some impressive offensive metrics against quality defenses. In three matches against Denmark, England and Morocco, Les Blues created 1.37 xGOT per 90 minutes, including 1.6 against the Three Lions.

That said, I don’t know if I fully trust the France defense to keep Argentina at bay. The offensive supporting cast is better than it was four years ago and Argentina has scored at least one goal in 18 of their past 20 matches.

Plus, against a strong Netherlands defense, Argentina created 1.15 non-penalty xGOT.

For those reasons, take this game prop so long as it remains available at -105 or better.

Argentina vs. France Best Prop Bet No. 2

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal OR Assist (+125)

Go back and watch the game tape from that 2018 meeting and bettors will find Argentina’s defense had no answer for Mbappe.

In that game, France manager Didier Deschamps deployed Mbappe as a hybrid winger/attacking midfielder, placing him on the right-hand side against current Argentina backup left-back Nicolas Tagliofico.

Even if Mbappe, who failed to produce a goal involvement against both England and Morocco, plays on his normal left-hand side, I still like him to contribute to a French goal here.

Although we don’t have much data on where Argentina struggles to defend, we know Mbappe thrives when facing weaker wing-backs. In three games against Denmark, Poland and Australia, Mbappe generated 1.4 xGOT plus expected assists, per fotmob.com.

Take Australia out of the sample and Mbappe is still amassing 1.39 xGOT per 90 in the two matches against Denmark and Poland.

With respect to Marcos Acuna and Nahuel Molina, I rate them closer to Matty Cash and Rasmus Kristensen than Kyle Walker and Achraf Hakimi. Plus, Mbappe is still chasing the Golden Boot in this match, so a goal involvement would go a long way.

For those reasons, take a shot on this market at anything better than +110.