Arsenal vs. Everton prediction: our best bet for Wednesday’s Premier League match

Before Wednesday’s English Premier League slate kicks off, we’re set to provide our Arsenal vs. Everton prediction and best bet.

The Gunners enter Wednesday’s match top of the table with a two-point lead over Manchester City and a game in hand. Most recently, Arsenal captured a 1-0 road win against Leicester City.

Our guide to the Best Sports Betting Sites for 2023

As for Everton, they occupy the final spot of the relegation zone and are one point clear of safety. Over the weekend, the Toffees dropped all three points at home against Aston Villa.

On Wednesday, Arsenal is a -300 home favorite with Everton priced at +825. The draw is +400 with the total set at 2.5 goals, juiced -130 to the over.

Our review of the Best Mobile Casino Sites, Real Money Gambling Apps – 2023

Don’t miss out on this BetMGM Welcome Offer for February 2023

Arsenal vs. Everton Prediction + Best Bet

Arsenal Goal-Line (-1.5, -110)

The Gunners have faced a brutal home schedule of late, but Wednesday they should absolutely cruise.

Three of their past four at the Emirates have come against the Big Six and Newcastle United, with Arsenal producing a +0.33 non-penalty expected goals on target (xGOT) differential per 90 minutes, per fotmob.com.

In the seven preceding matches, however, Arsenal was thoroughly dominant at home. Against a set of opponents that included only two Big Six sides, manager Mikel Arteta’s squad posted a +2.07 non-penalty xGOT differential per 90 minutes and a +5 shots on target differential per 90.

Further, the Gunners won by at least 1.5 non-penalty xGOT in five of those seven matches and by at least two non-penalty xGOT in four of seven.

Now, they get to face an Everton side that has looked utterly atrocious away from home this season.

Through 11 road EPL fixtures this season, manager Sean Dyche’s side owns a -0.95 non-penalty xGOT differential per 90 minutes and enter this match a negative regression candidate away from home (-9 non-penalty goal differential vs. -10.54 non-penalty xGOT differential).

What’s even more concerning is what happens when Everton travels to face a Big Six side.

Through three road EPL matches against Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham, Everton owns a -1.35 non-penalty xGOT differential per 90 minutes and has lost by multiple goals in both losses against such teams.

Further, their offense has looked completely lifeless in those three matches, generating only 0.29 non-penalty xGOT per 90 minutes.

Finally, their defense has not come close to holding up lately on the road. Across their past five road matches — Fulham, Bournemouth, Manchester City, West Ham and Liverpool — Everton is allowing 2.12 non-penalty xGOT per 90.

Add in the revenge angle for the hosts — Everton produced a shock 1-0 victory a few weeks ago at home — and I expect Arteta will have his squad prepared for a boat-race on Wednesday.

Back Arsenal on the goal-line at -130 or better.