Global soccer odds, betting picks: our two best non-EPL bets for Saturday

While the resumption of the English Premier League headlines the soccer weekend, full slates in the remaining top domestic competitions offer further opportunities for soccer bettors.

Perhaps there’s not bigger spectacle over the weekend than the Madrid derby in La Liga Sunday with Real Madrid traveling to Atletico Madrid for their first meeting of the season. Serie A also features two marquee matches — Roma/Atalanta and Milan/Napoli — while the Bundesliga is headlined by Borussia Monchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig.

But, which non-EPL matches provide bettors the best opportunities? Below are my two best bets across the entire weekend. Odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Best bet No. 1

Torino moneyline (-125) vs. Sassuolo, Saturday

I’m extremely interested in Torino as a short home favorite, largely because of its stellar defensive record at home.

Through two home Serie A fixtures, it has allowed only a single big scoring chance and 1.4 combined expected goals against Lazio and Lecce. Just last week against Inter Milan, the Torino defense held a potent attack to only 0.9 expected goals.

Now, it goes up against a Sassuolo side it has historically dominated. Last season, Torino finished 1-0-1 (W-L-D) against Saturday’s opposition but simultaneously had a +8 big scoring chances differential in those two matches against a +1 goal differential. Just in the match at Torino, it won the expected goals battle 2.77-0.87 and the big scoring chances battle 5-1, per fotmob.com.

As for Sassuolo, it arrives at this match winless on the road this season and with a historically poor record away from home. Although it has proven relatively unlucky away from home this season, it has a -6.5 expected goal differential across its previous 22 road Serie A matches and has conceded 1.91 expected goals per 90 minutes, per fbref.com.

Further, just in its last two road fixtures against Juventus and Spezia, Sassuolo has conceded 1.5 expected goals per 90 minutes and failed to keep each side under one expected goal.

Combine that with Torino’s sharp defensive record at home — it has allowed only 1.0 xG/90 in its previous 22 Serie A home fixtures — and I’ll back the hosts at -135 or better.

Best bet No. 2

Two-leg moneyline parlay: Bayer Leverkusen & Bayern Munich (-112)

Perhaps a midweek victory against Atletico Madrid signals a turning of the corner for Leverkusen, which has proved very unlucky this season.

So far this season, the Werkself has a -3 goal differential against a +3 big scoring chances differential. That’s tied for second in the Bundesliga in terms of the largest discrepancies between those two stats.

Now, it plays a Werder Bremen side due for some negative regression. Entering this match, the newly promoted side has a +1 goal differential against a -2 big scoring chances differential and has conceded 11 goals on 14 big scoring chances.

Add in that Leverkusen has dominated offensively at home with a +4 big scoring chances differential in three home matches and I expect it grabs its first home win of the season Saturday.

As for Bayern Munich, this is largely a fade of Augsburg, which has looked horrible on the defensive end. In six Bundesliga fixtures, it has allowed 21 big scoring chances, the second-most in the league. Augsburg has also lost all four matches against top-half sides last season on expected goals.

With Bayern having drawn three straight Bundesliga matches, I expect an outstanding performance as it seeks to continue its unbeaten run to start the season.