Croatia vs. Morocco prediction: our best bet for the FIFA World Cup third-place game

Before Saturday’s third-place game kicks off, we’re here to provide our FIFA World Cup prediction for Croatia vs. Morocco.

Both teams were eclipsed with relative ease in the semifinals with Croatia losing 3-0 to Argentina and Morocco losing 2-0 to France. Now, they’ll face off for the second time this tournament as the two representatives to reach the knockouts from Group F.

As it stands, Croatia is +130 on the three-way moneyline with Morocco priced at +200 and the draw sitting at +240. The total for the match is 2.5, juiced -110 each way.

Croatia vs. Morocco Best Bet

Total Under 2.5 Goals (-110)

Unless I’m missing something glaringly obvious, this line makes absolutely no sense to me.

When these two met in the opening group stage match, a rightful 0-0 draw based on the underlying metrics, the total for the match closed at two goals even. Now, after playing a further five matches, you’re telling me these two teams are a half-goal better offensively?

No chance.

I recognize there’s a bit of history suggesting these games tend to be similar to the NBA All-Star Game — think: zero defense — as four of the past five third-place games have cleared 2.5 goals. However, the most recent game in 2018 between Belgium and England stayed under the total, so perhaps we’re on the verge of a run of unders.

First, let’s revisit that 0-0 draw from November. I could make a case for the over here if the sides combined for four expected goals and missed all their chances, but that wasn’t the case.

In that game, Croatia created only 0.52 expected goals along with one big scoring chance, per fotmob.com. On the flip-side, Morocco’s attack generated 0.37 expected goals along with zero big scoring chances.

Now, let’s look at the tournament as a whole. Across all six games, Morocco generated only 3.87 expected goals on target (xGOT) and generated more than one xGOT only once (vs. Belgium).

Even against Canada, a team Croatia justifiably put four past, Morocco created only 0.58 expected goals on target.

Croatia’s attack has looked completely lifeless this tournament. Save for the 4.12 xGOT performance against Canada, a defense I rate well behind Morocco, the 2018 finalists generated a mere 3.08 xGOT in the remaining five matches and surpassed one xGOT only once (again vs. Belgium).

Now, you’re telling me teams with those metrics are going to combine for at least three goals? Again, no.

Finally, I rate this as a great buy-low spot on both of these defenses. Croatia is coming off back-to-back matches against Brazil and Argentina, but I don’t believe their defense is as bad as the 2.23 xGOT per 90 indicates.

Plus, Morocco’s defense held three European opponents — Spain, Portugal and France, all attacks I rate ahead of Croatia — to only 0.65 xGOT per 90 minutes. Call me crazy if you want, but I don’t see them abandoning their defensive principles all of a sudden.

Back this game total under so long as it remains at -140 or better.