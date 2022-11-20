England vs. Iran prediction: how we’re betting Monday’s FIFA World Cup fixture

Ahead of Monday’s World Cup action, we’re set to offer an England vs. Iran prediction for the final match of the day’s slate.

Entering the tournament, England is the third-largest favorite to claim their respective group. In a pod that also features the United States, Wales and Matchday 1 opponent Iran, England is a -240 favorite to win the group.

For their opening fixture, the Three Lions are a -330 favorite on the three-way moneyline. Meanwhile, Iran is priced at +1200 with a draw priced at +360. The total is set at 2.5 goals, juiced to the under (-150).

England vs. Iran Preview and Best Bet

LEAN England Goal-Line (-1.5, +100), Bet at +120

This will undoubtedly be the easiest opponent England has faced in a long time, but the fact remains its offensive metrics are quite sub-par.

Throw out the two Nations League fixtures against Germany, a squad that tends to play wide-open in the back, and this is an England side that has generated only 2.1 expected goals on target (xGOT) in the four remaining matches against Italy and Hungary.

Just in two matches against the latter opponent, manager Gareth Southgate’s side created a mere 0.87 xGOT along with two big scoring chances, per fotmob.com.

Now, they’ll face an Iran side that I expect will sit back, defend and try to eek out a point as sizable underdogs.

Given Iran won’t see much of the ball anyway — England tends to dominate possession against inferior sides — I question how they’ll break down an England defense that didn’t concede a goal until the semifinals at the European Championships.

But, I could also foresee a scenario where England stumbles out the gates and bags a 1-0 victory in the opening match. Plus, in three group stage fixtures at the European Championships against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, England didn’t win a single one by two or more goals.

All that said, Iran has posted some concerning underlying defensive metrics against top opposition. In two World Cup qualification fixtures against South Korea — the best side Iran faced in qualifying — they conceded 3.7 expected goals and six big scoring chances.

Thus, this could easily be a perfect get-right spot for the England offense. If the team that shows up against Germany and Ukraine in the Euro knockouts — +2.01 xGOT differential per 90 minutes, 2.4 xGOT per 90 minutes — this could get ugly quickly.

For those reasons, this will be a lean for me. Should England reach +120 on the goal-line, I’ll be involved, but even money just isn’t good enough for me.