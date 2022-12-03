England vs. Senegal prediction: our best bet for this FIFA World Cup match

Ahead of Sunday’s World Cup slate, we’re here to provide our England vs. Senegal prediction.

The former advanced to this stage as the winners of Group B and concluded the group stage by winning against Wales. As for the latter, they finished the group stage as runners-up in Group A with a win on the final day against Ecuador to secure their spot.

As it stands, England is a -185 favorite for the match while Senegal is a +575 underdog to win in regular time. In the “to advance” market, England is -450 while Senegal is +290.

England vs. Senegal Best Bet

LEAN Total Under 2.5 Goals (-165), Bet at -150 or better

It’s my opinion this game is a low-scoring one, but I don’t want to lay -165 in this FIFA World Cup match only to see England win 3-0.

That said, both of these defenses are far and away the best units on each team and should do well to limit the opposing attacks.

Beginning with England, this defense has really rounded into form following their opening group game against Iran. Against the United States and Wales, manager Gareth Southgate’s defense conceded a mere 0.08 expected goals on target (xGOT) along with only one big scoring chance, per fotmob.com.

Even though they conceded twice against Iran, I’m going to attribute that to an odd game state. It wasn’t until England claimed a 4-0 advantage that Iran started to accomplish much offensively.

The first half of play saw Iran create only 0.13 expected goals, and a stoppage time penalty inflated the perception of the Iran attack.

Further, across 10 combined fixtures between this tournament and last year’s European Championship, England has held all but two sides (England and Germany) under one expected goal.

On the flip-side, Senegal’s attack has looked pretty uninspiring without Sadio Mané. In three group stage matches against three defenses I rate behind England, the AFCON champions created only 1.18 non-penalty xGOT per 90 minutes, including 1.21 against the Netherlands.

Going against a rested English defense should be a shock to the system and I don’t expect Senegal can create much, especially when you add in the suspension of key midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

The Senagalese defense should do well in this World Cup match against the English attack. In that match against the Netherlands, Senegal were victims of brilliant finishing as they conceded only 0.67 expected goals against 2.09 expected goals on target.

Additionally, if you look at Senegal’s last 10 combined matches here and at the Africa Cup of Nations, bettors will find they’ve held all 10 opponents under one expected goal.

Here, I expect a more concerted defensive effort from Senegal, especially considering they won’t see much of the ball. For those reasons, back this game to finish under the total once it reaches a palatable price.