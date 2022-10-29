English Premier League odds, predictions: 2 best bets for Matchday 14

Following a thrilling midweek slate of action, soccer bettors can now look forward to this weekend’s English Premier League slate.

Saturday’s schedule is headlined by Graham Potter’s return to the South coast as Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Chelsea. Sunday’s slate, although limited to only two fixtures, sees a promising matchup in Manchester United-West Ham United at Old Trafford.

But, which matches should bettors target this weekend? Below are my two best bets across the entire 10-game slate. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

English Premier League Matchday 14 Bet No. 1

Brentford Moneyline (+115) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Since earning promotion from the Championship last season, Brentford has quietly established itself as a great Premier League home team.

Through six fixtures at the Brentford Community Stadium, the Bees have a +3.17 expected goals on target (xGOT) differential and a +5 big scoring chances differential. That success is largely driven by a potent attack, as Brentford has created 1.77 xGOT per 90 minutes at home. For reference, Brentford is creating only 1.09 xGOT per 90 minutes away from home.

Plus, in two home fixtures against Leeds United and Everton — the closest comparisons to Wolves — Brentford is 1-0-1 (W-L-D) with a +0.8 expected goal differential per 90 minutes.

As for Wolves, it has struggled mightily away from home this season. Through six fixtures, Wolves has a -3.12 xGOT differential and a -4 big scoring chances differential.

Plus, even though it arrives in Brentford a positive regression candidate, the fact remains Wolves has created only 0.73 xGOT per 90 minutes away from home this season. Even if you remove road fixtures against Tottenham and Chelsea from the sample, Wolves is still creating only 0.92 xGOT per 90 minutes.

For those reasons, I’ll back the hosts so long as they remain available at +105 or better on the three-way moneyline.

English Premier League Matchday 14 Bet No. 2

Liverpool/Leeds United Total Over 3.5 Goals (-115)

Surprise, surprise: Leeds still can’t defend away from home.

The Peacocks were among the worst road defenses each of the past two seasons and have faltered out of the gates this season. Through five fixtures — none of which have came against Big Six sides — Leeds has surrendered 1.86 xGOT per 90 minutes.

Just in three road fixtures against Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace — the three closest comparisons to Liverpool — manager Jesse Marsch’s side has conceded 2.25 xGOT per 90 minutes and has allowed eight total goals.

Plus, Leeds has struggled historically away from home against the Big Six. In its past 12 road fixtures against such opponents, the Peacocks have surrendered 2.94 expected goals per 90 minutes and kept only one opponent under two expected goals.

However, it has simultaneously generated at least one goal on the other end in nine of those 12 fixtures.

With Liverpool a heavy negative defensive regression candidate entering this match — it has allowed five home goals on 8.49 xGOT at home and 13 goals against 19.74 xGOT for the season — expect goals on both ends of the pitch.

Back over 3.5 goals to -120.