English Premier League odds, predictions: 2 best bets for Matchday 10

Soccer bettors are only two days out from the start of Matchday 10 in the English Premier League and this weekend features some great fixtures.

None are bigger than a Sunday meeting between league-leaders Arsenal FC and title hopefuls Liverpool, which currently sit ninth in the table. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Tottenham Hotspur while Manchester City play host to Southampton.

But, which markets should bettors target this weekend?

Here are my two best bets across the entire slate. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Best bet No. 1

Crystal Palace team total over 1.5 (+100) vs. Leeds United

I can’t stress enough how bad Leeds’ defense has played away from home in recent memory.

Over its past 41 road Premier League fixtures, Leeds has conceded 1.93 expected goals per 90 minutes, including 1.76 xG per 90 minutes in three road games this season.

On the flip-side, Crystal Palace has established itself as an incredibly potent home attack. In four fixtures this season at Selhurst Park, manager Patrick Viera’s side has created 1.68 expected goals on target per 90 minutes. Over its past 23 home fixtures, the Eagles have generated 1.44 xG/90 minutes and 1.56 xG/90 minutes in its past 15 home matches against non-Big Six opposition.

Perhaps of greater concern is that quality of Leeds’ road opposition this year — the average table position is 10th — is inferior to that of Crystal Palace’s home opposition. The average table position of Palace’s four home opponents is 7.5.

Finally, Palace completely bossed the Leeds defense in two meetings last season. The Eagles created at least 1.4 xG in both matches, including 2.14 xG in the most recent meeting at Selhurst Park.

Based on those outputs, bet their team total at -110 or better.

Best bet No. 2

Newcastle United team total over 1.5 Goals (-130)

So far this season, Newcastle United has established itself as an attacking force at the St. James’s Park.

In four home matches against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Manchester City and Crystal Palace, the Magpies have generated 1.91 expected goals on target and created a whopping 11 big scoring chances.

Additionally, this remains a Newcastle team that produced 1.71 xGOT and four big scoring chances last season at home against Brentford, per fotmob.com.

For as tough as Brentford has played at home, its road defensive record still leaves a lot to be desired.

Although positive defensive regression could arrive — Saturday’s visitors have conceded six goals on four expected — Brentford has still conceded one xG per 90 minutes and 1.16 xGOT per 90 minutes this season at Leicester City, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Lastly, across its past 13 road matches against non-Big Six opposition, Brentford has allowed nine opponents to score at least two goals.

It’s only a slight edge for me here, but I’ll back this market up to -135.