English Premier League odds, predictions: our two best bets for Matchday 15

Only two matchdays remain in the English Premier League before the English top flight breaks for the World Cup.

This weekend, soccer bettors have a number of quality fixtures from which to choose. The marquee matches, Chelsea vs. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool, both come on Sunday, but I’m choosing to stay away from those games from a betting standpoint.

So, which games and markets should bettors target? Below are my two best bets across the entire board.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

English Premier League Matchday 15 Bet No. 1

Southampton/Newcastle United Both Teams to Score, Yes (-135)

This prop has cashed in three straight head-to-head meetings between these clubs, so I’m slightly surprised this number isn’t higher.

Either way, my confidence in this market rests mainly with Southampton’s ability to get on the board at home. Through six home fixtures this season, the Saints have created 1.17 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes and have notched at least one tally in all but one of those six home games.

Dating back to the beginning of last season, Southampton has scored at least one goal in 21 of its past 25 home fixtures, an 84 percent clip.

At the same time, Southampton’s defense has struggled to keep the opposition at bay, even at home. In those same 25 fixtures, manager Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side has conceded at least once in 19.

Given the strength of Newcastle’s attack – the Magpies have created 1.67 xGOT per 90 minutes this season – I expect manager Eddie Howe’s side will have no problem getting on the board. Plus, just in its most recent fixture against Tottenham — a close comparison to Southampton’s defense without adjusting for strength of schedule — Newcastle generated 0.99 xGOT, per fotmob.com.

Add in that Newcastle generated 0.92 xGOT per 90 minutes against Southampton last season and I’ll back this market to -145.

English Premier League Matchday 15 Bet No. 1

Aston Villa/Manchester United Total Over 2.5 Goals (-135)

Historically, this fixture has seen goal-fest after goal-fest and I’m expecting a similar outcome Sunday.

For all of its issues this season, Aston Villa’s offense has thrived at home. Through six games at Villa Park, Villa has created 1.64 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes and is a positive regression candidate offensively. In those same six games, it has scored eight goals on 9.84 xGOT and 16 big scoring chances.

Meanwhile, United is missing a key defensive piece in centre-half Raphael Varane and has struggled to defend away from home this season. Through its first six games played away from Old Trafford, the Red Devils have conceded 1.36 xGOT per 90 minutes and 1.5 big scoring chances per 90 minutes.

However, this is also a Manchester United attack that should do well against a questionable Villa defense. For the season as a whole, United is creating 1.56 xGOT per 90 minutes and 2.33 big scoring chances per 90 minutes.

Plus, in two home fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City, Aston Villa has conceded 1.18 xGOT per 90 minutes.

Based on those factors, I’ll bet this market up to -140.