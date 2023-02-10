English Premier League predictions: two best bets include how to handle Chelsea vs. West Ham match

Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 season is nearly here as we’re set to provide a pair of English Premier League predictions for Saturday’s slate.

The day begins with Big Six side Chelsea paying a visit to West Ham United before a five-game slate, including Arsenal-Brentford and Leicester City-Tottenham, before Bournemouth-Newcastle United closes out the day.

The sides and total available don’t intrigue me much, but I’ve identified two prop bets that bettors should target Saturday.

That said, let’s get right to the picks. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Premier League Saturday Best Bet No. 1

West Ham-Chelsea Both Teams to Score — “Yes” (-110)

Both of these offenses are huge positive regression candidates and have a decent history of cashing this prop.

Hosts West Ham have scored only 18 times in the Premier League this season, but that comes against 23.19 expected goals on target (xGOT) and 29 big scoring chances, per fotmob.com. At home, it’s 11 goals against 12.15 xGOT and 14 big scoring chances.

Plus, Chelsea is a far worse road defensive side – they’re allowing 1.4 xGOT per 90 away from home vs. 1.21 xGOT per 90 at Stamford Bridge – expect a West Ham offense to find the net at least one time, especially when you factor in they created 1.74 xGOT in the first meeting with the Blues.

At the same time, Chelsea’s offense has proved very unlucky, especially lately. Over their last four games, manager Graham Potter’s side has scored only two goals against 6.67 expected and 4.17 xGOT.

Seeing as West Ham has kept only four clean sheets this season, Chelsea should regress positively against a team allowing 1.12 xGOT per 90 at home.

Back this market at -130 or better.

Premier League Saturday Best Bet No. 2

Fulham-Nottingham Forest Both Teams to Score — “Yes” (-120)

It feels slightly worrisome putting trust in a bad Forest road team, but this Fulham defense is so overrated.

Effectively, I read this as a bet on Forest to score as Fulham has proved quite reliable offensively at home. Despite their wild overperformance, manager Marco Silva’s side has generated 1.46 xGOT per 90 at home along with 1.91 big scoring chances per 90.

Additionally, Fulham has failed to score only twice at home this season but has generated at least 0.75 expected goals in all but one home match. Now, they face a Forest side that has kept only one deserved clean sheet away from home in 10 fixtures.

On the other side, you have a Fulham defense that has held just one opponent – a nine-man Crystal Palace — under 0.8 expected goals. They’re also a major negative regression candidate defensively having conceded 30 goals against 36.34 xGOT and 67 big scoring chances.

Seeing as the Forest attack appears to be turning a corner — they’ve created 1.05 xGOT per 90 over their last five matches — I’ll back them to score at least once.

Back this market at -135 or better.