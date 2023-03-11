English Premier League predictions: our two best bets for Sunday, including Manchester United

Ahead of Sunday’s four-match slate, we’re set to provide a pair of English Premier League predictions.

Three of the four matches kick off at 10 a.m. ET with Arsenal and Manchester United facing Fulham and Southampton, respectively. Elsewhere, West Ham United welcomes Aston Villa before Newcastle United vs. Wolves closes out the day’s window.

But, which games and markets offer bettors the best value? Below are my two best bets across all four games.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

English Premier League Best Bet No. 1

Manchester United First-Half Moneyline (-130)

United fans hope their team saved some of its anger from a 7-0 thrashing at Anfield and will recover early against a weak Saints side.

United played in the midweek against Spanish side Real Betis, producing a 4-1 win at Old Trafford. Now, they get a shot at a Southampton team that has struggled to start games.

So far this season, Southampton has lost the first half in nine of their 13 road matches. The only four exceptions — Leeds United, Chelsea (odd), Bournemouth and Leicester City. Save for the Chelsea match, those opponents generally aren’t on the level of Manchester United.

Effectively, this should come down to whether Manchester United can score in the opening frame as Southampton tends to not generate many chances away from home.

Through those same 13 road matches, Southampton has created more than one non-penalty expected goal on target (xGOT) only three times, at Bournemouth, Liverpool and Everton.

On the flip side, United has won the first half in three of their past five league matches at Old Trafford and seven of their past 10 in which they’ve scored at least one goal.

Take the Red Devils to continue that positive trend at -140 or better.

English Premier League Best Bet No. 2

Fulham/Arsenal Total Over 2.5 Goals (-130)

This season, Fulham home matches have proved chaotic and they remain a negative defensive regression candidate.

For the entire season, the Cottagers have conceded 30 non-penalty goals against 37.04 non-penalty xGOT, per fotmob.com. At home, it’s 16 non-penalty goals against 18.04 non-penalty xGOT.

When they have to play the Big Six at home, manager Marco Silva’s side concedes a ton of chances. In four games against Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham, Fulham are allowing 2.13 non-penalty xGOT per 90 minutes on their own.

Arsenal’s attack has looked quite good away from home recently. In their past two road fixtures, at Aston Villa and Leicester City, the league leaders have generated 1.48 xGOT per 90 minutes. Expand the sample to their past five road fixtures and it’s 1.63 xGOT per 90.

At the same time, Arsenal are playing on short rest and could concede to a strong Fulham attack. Even though they’re a negative regression candidate offensively, this remains a Fulham side that creates 1.16 non-penalty xGOT at home and has failed to score in only two of their 13 home fixtures.

Thus, bettors should expect goals here and take the over and -140 or better.