English Premier League predictions: 2 best bets include a no-Ronaldo Manchester United side

With the World Cup in the rearview mirror, we’re set to provide English Premier League predictions ahead of Monday’s resumption.

Having already outlined our two favorite total bets, we now turn our attention to the sides.

Following a month-long break, the English top-flight re-takes center stage on Boxing Day with a seven-game slate with three more games schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday. Among the highlights are league leaders Arsenal vs. West Ham United and Leicester City vs. Newcastle United.

Don’t miss out on this great BetMGM welcome offer

But, which pair of clubs offer soccer bettors the best betting value? Below are my two best bets across the 10-match slate.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Our rating of the Best Online Casinos & Real Money Gambling Sites

Premier League Boxing Day Prediction No. 1

Brentford Goal Line (+0.5, -120) vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Continuing the trend from last season, manager Thomas Frank’s Brentford has performed exceptionally well at home for a mid-table club.

Through seven games at the Brentford Community Stadium, the Bees have a +2.92 expected goals on target (xGOT) differential and a +7 big scoring chances differential, per fotmob.com. That success is largely driven by an outstanding defense, which is conceding only 1.16 xGOT per 90 minutes vs. 1.75 xGOT per 90 minutes away from home.

Plus, in three home matches against fellow Big Six clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, Brentford has nicked a result in two and has a +0.3 xGOT differential. Dating to last season, Brentford has held Big Six opponents to 1.32 expected goals per 90 minutes in nine home games and earned a result in five of those nine games.

Tottenham arrives with a number of players who participated in the World Cup and with an average record away from home. Through seven road fixtures this season, manager Antonio Conte’s side has a +0.71 xGOT differential and a +0 big scoring chances differential.

Given I expect a low-scoring contest on Monday, the underdog stands a better chance at earning a result. Take Brentford getting a half-goal at -130 or better.

Premier League Boxing Day Prediction No. 2

Manchester United Goal Line (-1.5, -120) vs. Nottingham Forest

Cristiano Ronaldo has exited and that, believe it or not, increases Manchester United’s power rating.

In their return on Tuesday, they get to face a horrible Nottingham Forest side at a venue where they’ve excelled this season. Through six games at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have a +4.42 xGOT differential and a +8 big scoring chances differential, again per fotmob.com.

But, if you examine the three most recent home games in which CR7 did not start for manager Erik ten Hag, the underlying metrics actually improve.

In three games against Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool — sides I rate worlds apart from Nottingham Forest — the Red Devils have a +1.74 xGOT differential per 90 minutes and covered this spread in two of those three games.

Now, they get to face a Forest side that holds the worst road xGOT differential in the entire league and has allowed 2.3 xGOT per 90 minutes away from home. Plus, in four road fixtures against Arsenal, Manchester City, Leicester City and Newcastle United, Forest has lost all four by multiple goals and has a -2.84 xGOT differential per 90 minutes.

Based on those outputs, back the hosts to win by multiple goals at -140 or better.