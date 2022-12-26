English Premier League predictions: 2 best total bets for Boxing Day matches

Ahead of Monday’s return to action, we’re set to outline two English Premier League predictions for the Boxing Day slate.

Having already outlined our two favorite side bets, we now turn our attention to the totals. One unknown heading into this latest set of matches is whether the elongated break will lead to goals or not, but I’m seeing value on one team total under and a total-adjacent under.

Which picks are those? Let’s dive in.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Premier League Boxing Day Total Bet No. 1

Arsenal/West Ham United Both Teams to Score – “No” (-120)

I lean to under 2.5 goals in this match at +100, but this game will be decided by which team overcomes a key absence better.

Arsenal won’t have star striker Gabriel Jesus for this match after the Brazil international suffered an injury at the World Cup. For West Ham, they’ll be without center-back Kurt Zouma, who had shoulder surgery during the break.

This season, West Ham has established themselves as an outstanding defensive side, especially away from home against quality attacks.

In three trips to Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, the Hammers conceded only 1.39 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes while holding two of those opponents under one xGOT, per fotmob.com.

However, it’s worth noting that Zouma featured in all three of those games, two of which saw at least one team fail to score.

Without Jesus, I question whether Arsenal can maintain their level of production at home — 2.76 xGOT per 90, 3.33 big chances per 90. At the same time, I don’t expect Arsenal’s defense will encounter many problems against a West Ham attack without both Michail Antonio and Gianlucca Scamacca.

Given West Ham has created more than one xGOT in only three of seven road matches this season, back this market at -125 or better.

Premier League Boxing Day Total Bet No. 2

Tottenham Hotspur Team Total Under 1.5 Goals (-120) at Brentford

Manager Antonio Conte saw a number of key attacking players — Harry Kane, Richarlison and Heung-Min Son — log heavy minutes at the World Cup. As a result, expect them to struggle against a tight Brentford defense.

Even if you remove that fact from consideration, this remains a Tottenham attack that has struggled to create away from home. Through seven road fixtures, Spurs have generated 1.28 xGOT per 90 minutes, down almost 0.7 xGOT per 90 from their home splits, according to fotmob.com.

However, if you remove matches against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest from the sample, Tottenham’s output drops to 0.76 xGOT per 90 minutes in the remaining five matches with Conte’s attack clearing one xGOT only twice.

On Monday, they face a Brentford side that has excelled defensively, particularly at home. Through seven matches on home turf, manager Thomas Frank’s side is allowing a mere 1.16 xGOT per 90 minutes and has kept all but two home opponents to either zero or one goal.

Just in two home matches against Manchester United and Chelsea, teams I rate as close comps to Tottenham, the Bees conceded zero goals against 0.87 xGOT and two big scoring chances.

As a result, take this market up to -130 for Monday’s first match.