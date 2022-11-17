FIFA World Cup predictions: 2 high-value futures bets that are worth taking

Only three days separate us from the start of this international tournament, and we’re here to offer more group future predictions.

Here, we’ll focus on the derivative futures markets — to reach the quarters, semifinals and finals. In constructing my prospective tournament outcome, I’ve identified two teams with good value in two different derivative markets that give bettors a good chance to cash a ticket.

Best Derivative World Cup Future Bet No. 1

England to Reach the Semifinals (+155)

The form for England entering this tournament is a huge concern, but luckily they find themselves with an easy path.

Perhaps if they were in a more difficult group, I would sway the opposite direction. However, I have a hard time believing England finishes anywhere but atop Group B.

Although the Three Lions aren’t in the best form, I personally think Wales is hugely overrated and that the United States can’t challenge a stout England defense. Plus, it’s worth noting that — as of this writing — England is the biggest favorite to win the group. That’s something that shouldn’t be ignored.

If you presume England wins Group B, they’ll (likely) get one of Senegal, Ecuador or Qatar. Maybe if Senegal gets Sadio Mané back by that point, they can mount a challenge, but I otherwise think you see the Three Lions cruise.

At that point, you likely have an England vs. France or an England vs. Denmark match in the quarterfinals. The former team is riddled with injuries while the latter has historically been dominated by manager Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Plus, there’s a bit of betting calculus at play here. If you believe England reaches the quarters with ease, ask yourself whether they’ll be +155 or worse on the “to advance” market against either of those sides.

For those reasons, bet this market to +130.

Best Derivative World Cup Future Bet No. 2

Japan to Reach the Quarterfinals (+1400)

A lot has to go right for this market to hit, but I believe it’s absolutely worth a flier.

Obviously, Japan would have to get out of a group that includes both Spain and Germany. However, I’m slightly concerned about Germany’s defense and believe a potent Japanese attack could give them fits in their head-to-head match.

Plus, I have Costa Rica rated as the worst team in the group, so Japan should automatically win three points. If they can steal a point or two against Spain and Germany, they might just have a chance to get through.

If Japan can bag a second-place finish in Group E, they’ll end up on the much easier side of the draw. From there, they’ll get the winner of Group F, which I have rated as the second-weakest group top-to-bottom.

Given I believe there could be high levels of variance in Group F and that any of the four teams — Belgium, Croatia, Canada or Morocco — could win the group, it’s my opinion Japan has a great chance of reaching the quarters.

Plus, much like the above example, ask yourself whether Japan would be 14/1 or worse in the “to advance” market against any of those four teams. Again, I think it’s unlikely.

For those reasons, this bet ultimately comes down to whether Japan can win against Germany and get through to the knockouts. Bet this derivative at 10/1 or better.