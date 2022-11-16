FIFA World Cup predictions: 2 teams we’re betting to advance past the group stage

Only four days remain until the start of the World Cup, and we’re here to continue to offer futures market predictions.

Having already covered our favorite tournament longshots and analyzed the group winner markets, we now turn to a subset of group futures, the “to advance” markets. You won’t find value on the top teams here, but instead this market offers a chance to bet on the weaker teams in the group to reach the knockout stage.

I’ve landed on two teams, one African nation and one North American side, that offer the best value.

Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

World Cup To Advance Bet No. 1

United States (-105)

Time to break out the homerism and back the United States in some form!

I’ll be honest, this is equal parts a play on the United States as much as it is a fade of Wales, a nation that has posted some disconcerting underlying metrics.

Although they played a difficult Nations League group, Wales still disappoint if you examine their fixtures against comparable opposition. Just in their past four competitive fixtures against teams not named Holland or Belgium, Wales is 2-2-0 (W-L-D) with a -0.73 expected goals on target (xGOT) differential.

Meanwhile, the underlying metrics for manager Gregg Berhalter’s United States are relatively encouraging. Dating back to a Gold Cup match against Haiti, the USMNT has a +0.59 expected goal differential per 90 minutes and has limited opposing teams to under one expected goal per match.

Further, the United States has done well to create quality chances against fellow tournament sides. In eight such matches, the US attack has generated 1.32 expected goals per 90 minutes.

Add in that Wales struggled to generate much offensively at the Euros against non-bottom feeder opposition — they created only 1.85 expected goals against Switzerland, Italy and Denmark — and I expect they’ll struggle in Qatar.

Back the United States up to -115 in the to advance market.

World Cup To Advance Bet No. 2

Senegal (-125)

Sadio Mané is out for a few matches, which means all is lost for Senegal right?

To borrow a phrase from Lee Corso — not so fast!

Without Mané, I simply expect the defending African Cup of Nations winners to shift their strategy into a more defensive-minded approach. Given manager Aliou Cisse’s strength through the center of the park with midfielder Idrissa Gueye, defender Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, I’m confident this Senegal defense can shut down Ecuador and Qatar.

Plus, if you look at the underlying defensive metrics, Senegal has shown itself to be an outstanding defensive side. In seven AFCON matches, not a single side created more than one expected goal against Senegal.

For the competition as a whole, Senegal finished allowing only 0.51 expected goals per 90 minutes.

In fact, Senegal has held 12 straight opponents under one expected goal.

Granted, the schedule hasn’t exactly been the toughest, but this is simultaneously a Senegal side that has allowed no more than one big scoring chance in its last four fixtures against Iran and Egypt, the best sides they’ve faced this calendar year.

Only time will tell if the Ecuador or Qatar offenses are good enough to get past this stout defense, but I expect they won’t get through. Back Senegal to overcome this adversity and reach the knockouts at -130 or better.