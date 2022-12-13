FIFA World Cup prediction: our same-game parlay for France vs. Morocco

As the second tournament semifinal approaches, we’re set to provide another FIFA World Cup prediction for France vs. Morocco.

Having already broken down our favorite prop plays for the match, we now take a stab at a new type of betting market — the same-game parlay. For those unfamiliar, this market allows bettors to combine any number of outcomes for one singular match to create higher odds with normally correlative outcomes.

With that in mind, I’ve outlined my favorite same-game parlay for France vs. Morocco below. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

France vs. Morocco Same-Game Parlay

France to Advance, Total Under 3.5 Goals, France Total Corners Over 5.5, Kylian Mbappe 1+ Shot on Target (+195)

As much as I want to root for underdogs Morocco to reach the FIFA World Cup final, this feels like the logical end for their dream run.

That said, I do want to respect the fact Morocco is unbeaten across their past 10 fixtures, so I’ll take France in the “to advance” market rather than their moneyline for the first 90 minutes.

Either way, there’s a stark contrast between these two sides. Through four truly meaningful matches, France has a +5.9 non-penalty expected goal differential, according to fbref.com.

On the flip-side, Morocco arrives at the semifinals with a -0.3 non-penalty expected goal differential, extra time included, for their five tournament matches.

All that said, this Morocco defense is no joke, hence the inclusion of the match total under 3.5 goals for the first 90 minutes. Against Spain and Portugal, offenses I rate on par with France, Morocco surrendered only 1.9 expected goals (extra time against Spain included).

Although the injuries to their defense are somewhat concerning, the Atlas Lions will contain Kylian Mbappe enough to limit the French damage. Plus, throw out the French performance against Australia, and prospective bettors will find the defending champions are creating only 1.38 expected goals per 90 minutes in their remaining four matches.

From there, we move into the prop department for the remainder of our same-game parlay.

The assumption for this semifinal is that France will dominate the ball while Morocco sits back and tries to beat Les Blues on the counter. Historically, when the possession goes according to that script, France tend to load up on corner kicks.

In the three tournament games where France had at least 50 percent possession — Australia, Tunisia and Poland — they averaged almost eight corners per game and never saw fewer than seven.

On the flip-side, Morocco concedes corners at a very high rate as a result of their bend-without-breaking style. In four games against European opposition, Morocco allowed 7.75 corners per match and never allowed fewer than five.

Finally, we round out our parlay with Mbappe to find the target at least one time. Although he failed to accomplish that feat against England, he now faces a drop-off in defense.

Plus, in his three other tournament starts, Mbappe hit this prop all three times and found the target multiple times in two of those three games.