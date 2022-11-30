FIFA World Cup prediction: our best bet for Germany vs. Costa Rica

Ahead of Thursday’s tournament slate, we’re set to provide a FIFA World Cup prediction for the Group E clash between Germany and Costa Rica.

Germany, a -900 favorite on the three-way moneyline, arrives at this fixture with only one point to its name after drawing Spain last time out. Meanwhile, Costa Rica — a +2200 underdog on the three-way moneyline — sits on three points after pulling off a shock upset of Japan.

In order to advance to the knockout round, Germany needs a win against Costa Rica AND for Japan to drop points against Spain. On the flip-side, Costa Rica can advance by bettering Japan’s result and can win the group with a win AND a Spain/Japan draw.

Germany vs. Costa Rica Best Bet

Serge Gnabry Anytime Goal (-105)

The assumption for this game is that Germany is going to pile up the goals. The only question: How many can they amass?

Rather than try to predict that outcome, the next logical step is to take a shot with some anytime goalscorer prices in the hopes we nail one of the players who scores a goal.

Enter Gnabry, the Bayern Munich winger who has started both matches this tournament and, despite having failed to score a goal thus far, has seen a high volume of shots and quality chances. Against Japan, Gnabry took six shots, three of which found the target.

In that match, Gnabry was responsible for 0.72 expected goals along with 0.88 expected goals on target, per fotmob.com. Drop-off in production was naturally expected against a better Spain defense, but Gnabry still took two shots that worked up to 0.11 expected goals.

Now, he gets to face the worst defense in the group and one that struggled mightily against the Spanish wingers. In that first group match, the Costa Rica defense conceded 4.14 xGOT against Spain.

The key element though? Costa Rica’s defense conceded 2.3 xGOT to Spanish wingers Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, both of whom also bagged at least one goal.

Plus, if you look at Costa Rica’s pre-tournament friendly against South Korea, both goals came from forwards in a wide position, Heung-Min Son and Hee-Chan Hwang.

To me, that signals a tendency to try to take away the middle of pitch and force players to beat you from out wide. The only issue? That fits right into Germany’s strategy of getting the ball out wide to their fullbacks and working the ball back into the middle.

For those reasons, I’ll back Gnabry to score at -115 or better.