FIFA World Cup prediction: how we’re betting Portugal vs. Morocco quarterfinal match

Before Saturday’s fixtures kick off, we’re here to provide a FIFA World Cup prediction for the debut match between Portugal and Morocco.

The former reached the second point of the knockout rounds after thoroughly dominating Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16 thanks to a hat trick from Goncalo Ramos. As for Morocco, they pulled off a surprising upset of Spain, winning on penalty kicks after a scoreless first 90 minutes.

Portugal is -150 on the three-way moneyline and -350 in the “to advance” market. Morocco is +450 to win the match in regular time and +230 “to advance” to the semifinals.

Portugal vs. Morocco Best Bet

LEAN Both Teams to Score – “Yes” (+110), Bet at +120 or better

Truth be told, this FIFA World Cup match is the easiest pass on the board for me as I show next to no value across the board.

That said, if you forced me to make a play, I would have to muster up the courage to fade this Morocco defense and bet both teams to score in the match. Currently, that market is priced at +110, but I would need another 10 cents on the price in order to get involved.

Although this prop has cashed only once in four Morocco matches, the Portuguese have proved prolific at cashing the “yes” side of this prop market. Through their four tournament matches, both teams have found the back of the net three times.

However, according to the underlying metrics, the lone Portugal match that didn’t see both teams score, the group stage against Uruguay, really should have seen goals on both ends of the pitch.

While Portugal created 1.3 expected goals in the fixture, they simultaneously conceded 1.3 expected goals to Uruguay, who hit the post three times in that match.

Now, some would say this Portugal attack is slightly inferior to a Spain team that dominated the ball and created only 0.7 expected goals in the first 90 minutes against the Morocco defense. Probably.

But, bettors would do well to remember Portugal’s attack has posted stronger underlying metrics than Spain. Through four fixtures, the former has generated 6.9 expected goals while the latter created only 5.8 xG, per fbref.com.

While Spain has probably faced the more difficult opposition, I don’t believe the change in strength of schedule is worth a full goal. So, expect Portugal to get on the scoreboard at least once.

All that said, Morocco will probably play more aggressively against a Portugal defense that has shown leakages in the early goings. Not only have they yet to keep a deserved clean sheet, but manager Fernando Santos’ side has conceded 1.3 expected goals per 90 minutes through the first four games.

On the flip-side, Morocco’s attack generated 1.67 expected goals on target (xGOT) against a Belgian defense that I rate closely to Portugal, per fotmob.com.

While 0.28 xG against Croatia is less-than-reassuring, I’m hopeful Morocco can break out of their shell in the event a goal gets scored.