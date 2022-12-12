FIFA World Cup predictions: how we’re betting Argentina vs. Croatia

Before Tuesday’s semifinal kicks off, we’re set to provide a FIFA World Cup prediction for the match between Argentina and Croatia.

Both teams required bonus soccer in the last round to reach this point in the tournament.

Argentina, after going ahead 2-0 against the Netherlands, conceded two late goals before ultimately winning on penalty kicks. Meanwhile, Croatia upset tournament favorites Brazil on penalties following a scoreless first 90 minutes.

How to Bet the 2022 FIFA World Cup

As it stands, Argentina are -115 favorites in regular time and -250 in the to advance market. Croatia are +340 to win in the first 90 minutes and +170 in the to advance market.

Best Sports Betting Sites

Best Sports Betting Apps

Argentina vs. Croatia Best Bet

Croatia Goal-Line (+0.5, -115) vs. Argentina

I bought into Croatia +0.75 — a split between +0.5 and +1 at -120 — on Saturday, but I can also get behind the 2018 finalists earning a result after 90 minutes.

With Croatia, you almost need to turn a blind eye to their underlying metrics and focus on their results record in order to bet them. In their quarterfinal effort against Brazil, the UEFA representatives lost the expected goal battle 1.33 to 0.4 and yet somehow held a powerful Brazil attack goalless.

Additionally, it wasn’t as if Brazil struggled with ball placement as their eight shots on target were worth 2.19 expected goals on target (xGOT), per fotmob.com.

But, the fact remains this Croatia side has proved extraordinarily difficult to defeat through 90 minutes plus injury time. Including all their efforts this tournament, the Croats are unbeaten in 11 and have lost outright after 90 minutes only once across their past 23 matches.

Don’t think those results are against inferior opposition, either. In their past 10 matches against fellow FIFA World Cup sides, Croatia is 5-0-5 (W-L-D) with three of those wins coming against France (twice) and Denmark (once).

In the two UEFA Nations League matches against France, a side comparable in quality to Argentina, Croatia was 1-0-1 (W-L-D) with a +1.47 xGOT differential, again per fotmob.com.

Plus, for as weak as Croatia’s attack has looked this tournament against decent opposition, their defense has largely held up very well. Excluding that 2.19 xGOT against performance against Brazil, the Croatia backline conceded only 2.8 total xGOT across their first four matches in the first 90 minutes.

Against an Argentina attack that managed only 1.02 non-penalty expected goals on target versus the Netherlands, a defense I rate behind Croatia at this moment, the underdogs should be able to hold up defensively and turn this game into a rock fight.

Finally, these sides actually met at the last World Cup in the group stage, with Croatia producing a 3-0 victory, including 1.9 to 1.3 on expected goals.

So, although it feels slightly risky stepping in front of an Argentina side that was unbeaten in 29 before losing to Saudi Arabia, I’ll take the half-goal and hope Croatia pulls out a result. Bet at -120 or better.