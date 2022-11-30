FIFA World Cup predictions: how we’re planning to bet Croatia vs. Belgium

Thursday’s marquee fixture approaches, we’re here to provide our FIFA World Cup prediction for Croatia vs. Belgium.

The former enters this match unbeaten in their first two group games, including an impressive 4-1 victory against Canada last time out. Meanwhile, Belgium dropped all three points against Morocco, but still sits only a point behind group leaders Croatia.

Belgium can advance with a win in this match while Croatia can guarantee a group win by claiming all three points. Although, Croatia can still book a spot in the knockout round by avoiding defeat against Belgium.

Croatia vs. Belgium Best Bet

Croatia Draw, No Bet (-110) vs. Belgium

I’m rarely someone who bets into a narrative, but this Belgium team just has such a defeatist attitude following their last match.

Kevin De Bruyne, the talisman of this Belgium golden generation, appeared to utter the quiet part out loud when he said Belgium were “too old” to win the World Cup.

To me, that signals a lack of belief and overall lack of squad unity. Now, you’re telling me they’re going to set all their issues aside and produce an outright victory against arguably the best team in the group?

No chance.

Beyond all those narrative angles, the underlying metrics for Belgium are very concerning. In the first match against Canada, Belgium saw a majority of the ball but were still outshot 22-9.

In fact, Canada recorded 2.63 expected goals — including 1.25 expected goals on target (xGOT) — and three big scoring chances against an aging Belgian defense, per fotmob.com.

Then, in their second match against Morocco, Belgium saw 67 percent of the ball but took only 10 shots. All told, manager Roberto Martinez’s side created 0.96 expected goals, including only 0.29 xGOT, and two big scoring chances.

Now Belgium has to face a Croatia defense that has looked impeccable through their first two matches. In their first match against Morocco, Croatia surrendered only 0.28 xGOT.

Then, despite conceding one against Canada, the 2018 finalists limited a youthful Canadian attack to only 0.42 xGOT along with one big scoring chance.

On the flip-side, Croatia’s attack appears to have unlocked itself last time out against Canada. Although I’ll be surprised if they can replicate this effort against Belgium, it’s still worth noting Croatia managed 4.12 xGOT and six big scoring chances versus a defense against which Belgium did virtually nothing.

Finally, Croatia arrives at this fixture on an eight-match unbeaten run and has dropped all three points in regular time once in their past six combined at this tournament and the European Championships.

For those reasons, I’ll back Croatia up to -130 on the draw, no bet line as they seek to earn top honors in Group F.