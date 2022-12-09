FIFA World Cup predictions: two creative wagers for Saturday’s quarterfinal slate

In advance of Saturday’s slate, we’re ready to provide two FIFA World Cup predictions across both matches.

First, I’ve identified one player prop in the marquee match of the day, France vs. England, on the Three Lions side. Then, we’ll share our favorite same-game parlay for the day, which comes in the Portugal vs. Morocco quarterfinal.

Tournament Best Prop Bet – Saturday

Phil Foden Anytime Goal OR Assist (+185)

Wait for the England lineup to emerge before playing this prop market, but Foden will likely be a troublemaker for the French defense.

Although he failed to start in the first two group matches for manager Gareth Southgate, Foden has proved a critical element of the English attack in the past two matches. Against Wales, he bagged a goal off 0.81 combined expected goals on target (xGOT) plus expected assists, per fotmob.com.

Then, in the most recent match against Senegal, the Manchester City winger secured two assists off three created chances and 0.3 expected assists.

Now, he gets to face a France defense that has yet to keep a clean sheet at this tournament and can be exploited out wide. Barring some changes to their starting lineup, Les Bleus will likely deploy Jules Kounde, a true center-back, at right back and Theo Hernandez at left back.

Although France limited the Poland wingers to few chances — their only concession came via a penalty kick — it’s worth noting their one concession from a non-dead ball situation came through Australia’s right winger, who plays in an identical position to Foden.

Given the increase in quality, expect a strong showing from Foden as he seeks a third straight game with a goal involvement. Bet this market at anything better than +150, assuming Foden starts.

Tournament Best Same-Game Parlay Bet – Saturday

Portugal Moneyline and Total Under 3.5 Goals (+104)

This Portugal side is certainly not without flaws, but it’s my opinion Morocco’s dream run comes to an end in the quarterfinals.

To date, Portugal has yet to lose a meaningful tournament match on expected goals. In their last match against Switzerland, a side that beat them in the most recent meeting before the 6-1 drubbing and a team I rated ahead of Morocco entering the tournament, Portugal won the expected goals battle 2.3 to 1.2 while creating 5.03 expected goals on target, per fotmob.com.

Now, they face a Morocco side that has lost two straight games on expected goals, including a 2-1 win against Canada that saw the Canucks win the xG battle 1.4 to 0.5.

I certainly don’t want to bet against the Morocco defense. They did, after all, hold Spain to 0.7 xG in the first 90 minutes, but Portugal’s attack has impressed me more this tournament.

In the event a goal comes for Portugal, Morocco will be forced to play a game in which they’re not used to operating.

For those reasons, back the favorites to win and the total to stay under 3.5 goals at +100 or better.